Hero MotoSports Records Double Top-10 Finish At Stage 11 In Dakar 2023

Sebastian Bühler led the Hero MotoSports team, finishing P6 in the stage.
carandbike Team
1 mins read
13-Jan-23 02:37 PM IST
Hero MotoSports registered yet another strong result at the 2023 Dakar Rally, with two riders finishing in the top 10 in Stage 11. Sebastian Bühler led the charge for Hero MotoSports, finishing stage 11 with the 6th fastest time. Bühler showed great pace right from the start, finishing most check points in the top 5, and finally crossing the line with the sixth fastest time. Despite the great finish though, due to the technical issues faced by the German earlier in the rally, he finds himself 17th in the overall standings in the Rally GP class.

Sebastian Bühler finished the stage 6th fastest in the Rally GP class.

Franco Caimi finished the stage with the 8th fastest time, marking his third consecutive stage top-10 finish. With the consistent run of form, Caimi now finds himself in P12 in the overall standings of the Rally GP Class.

Franco Caimi marked his third consecutive top-10 stage finish at stage 11.

Having won stage 10, Ross Branch opened the stage 11. This being a marathon stage completely filled with sand dunes, it was bound to be difficult for the opener. Riding with extreme caution, Branch still managed to clock a good time, less than 13 minutes behind the leader. Branch finished the stage 16th fastest, and is currently 19th in the overall standings.

Ross Branch opened the stage 11, and was 16th fastest in class.

Stage 12 will take the riders back to Shaybah on a 375 km course. The stage will be filled yet again with dunes, which will prove to be tricky for the riders. 

