Hero Vida Electric Scooter Underwent Over 2 Lakh Km Of Testing

Hero MotoCorp is set to reveal its first electric scooter under the Vida brand on October 7, 2022. Over the past few days, the company has commenced feeding snippets of details on its upcoming electric scooter building up to its debut. Having previously confirmed that its scooter would come equipped with battery swapping tech, the company has now revealed that its scooter will hit the market after having completed 2 lakh km of testing.

In its latest teaser, the company revealed that it has set up a display at DLF Cyber Hub in Gurugram housing a number of prototypes Hero has used to test its upcoming scooter’s components. Hero says that it has so far tested over 1,000 prototypes (1,006 to be exact). These prototypes have travelled a cumulative 2 lakh kilometres across the country.

The company has also said that it has spent over 25,000 hours developing its electric scooter.

Hero MotoCorp has partnered with Taiwan-based Gogoro for the development of its maiden electric scooter. Gogoro is known for its battery swapping technology, the technology promised on the new Vida scooter. Hero has also tied up with Ather Energy for the latter’s fast charging technology and says that its upcoming electric scooter will come with “a range of best-in-class features”.