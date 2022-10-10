Hero Vida V1 vs Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X - Specifications Comparison

Hero MotoCorp has launched it's all-electric brand called Vida, and with that, it has also introduced its first electric offering, the Vida V1 all-electric scooter. Vida V1 is offered in 2 variants, V1 Plus & V1 Pro, and both of the variants come with different specifications and price tags. However, neither of the variant is what you'd call ‘affordable’, and it's priced at the premium end of the electric scooter range in India. While we saw how it's pricing compared with some other premium scooters in the market in our detailed price comparison , here's how its specifications compare with its two key rivals - Ola S1 Pro, & Ather 450X.

Hero Vida V1 is offered in 2 variants: Vida V1 Plus & Vida V1 Pro.

Ola S1 Pro

Ola blitzed the specification benchmarks of its rivals when it launched the Ola S1 Pro in India, and while others have since caught up with the EV manufacturer, the Ola S1 Pro continues to lead the way in terms of specifications. It is also the most aggressively priced scooter of the lot, but the electric scooter is plagued with bugs in its operating system, which is what is slowing its growth.

The Ola S1 Pro has set the benchmarks in specifications in the premium electric scooter segment.

The Ola S1 Pro gets a certified range figure of 181 km, but Ola claims its true range to be around 170 km. While that figure is ambitious, and in actual day-to-day use the range figure might vary, it is a figure that's greater than Vida V1 Pro's 165 km range, but only by just 5 km. At 3.97 kWh, it gets a slightly larger battery than Vida V1 Pro's 3.94 kWh. The battery can be charged from flat to full in 6 hours & 30 minutes on a portable charger. It also gets the biggest motor of the comparison, which has a peak power of 8.5 kW (11.4 bhp), and can propel the EV up to a claimed top speed of 116 kmph. It is also the fastest accelerating of the lot, with 40 kmph coming up from stand still in just 2.9 seconds, as compared to 3.2 on the Vida V1 Pro.

Ather 450X

Ather 450X has been one of the best products in the electric two-wheeler industry in India. The electric scooter packs an entertaining level of performance, and it is also compact and light. In terms of specifications, the Ather 450X falls right in between the Vida V1 Plus & Vida V1 Pro. It gets a 3.7 kWh battery with a certified range of 146 km, which is slightly longer than Vida V1 Plus' 143 km, but Ather says that the true range of the scooter is around 105 km on a single charge. Ather 450X has the fastest charging speed of the lot, and while it now shares its fast charging technology with Vida, the Ather 450X can still charge from 0-80 per cent in 4 hours & 30 minutes on a home charger, as opposed to 5 hours and 15 minutes on the Vida V1 Plus, even though it has a larger battery. On one of Ather's fast chargers from its ‘Ather Grid’ charging network, The Ather 450X can be charged at a rate of 1.5 km per minute, as opposed to Vida V1's 1.2 km per minute on both variants.

Ather 450X is one of the most rounded offerings in the electric scooter space in India.

In terms of performance, the Ather 450X's motor is slightly more powerful than the Vida V1's motor, and has a peak power of 6.2 kWh (8.3 bhp). However, the Vida V1 Pro is 0.1 second faster to 40 kmph than the Ather, with the speed coming up in just 3.2 seconds over Ather's 3.3. Vida V1 Plus on the other hand takes 3.4 seconds to reach 40 kmph. Both the Vida V1, and the Ather 450X get a claimed top speed of 80 kmph, however, in our full review, we saw speeds of upto 90 kmph on the Ather 450X.

Vida V1 Plus vs Vida V1 Pro vs Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X - Specifications Comparison: