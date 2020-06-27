Honda 2Wheelers India Offers Extension On Purchase Of Optional Warranty

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced an extension in the enrollment period for purchasing its extended warranty. Buyers can now purchase the extended warranty for up to three years within 550 days from the day of purchase of their motorcycle or scooter. Previously, Honda two-wheelers owners had to purchase the extended warranty within 365 days from the day of purchase of their model. This means that the optional extended warranty is also available for owners with vehicles that are less than 1.5 years old.

For BS4 vehicle owners, Honda's optional extended warranty will provide overall coverage of five years, which includes two years of the standard warranty and three years of the extended warranty period. Meanwhile, BS6 vehicle owners get three years as the standard warranty period along with three years of the extended warranty, offering a total coverage period of six years from the manufacturer.

The warranty period covers high-cost parts and is transferrable as well

Under company warranty (standard + extended), the Honda two-wheelers will be covered for high-cost parts and the related labour charges, while the service will be valid across the country. The extended warranty is also transferrable in case the owner chooses to sell the vehicle. The company says that the conditions for coverage under extended warranty remain the same as the standard one.

Honda 2Wheelers India has restarted operations across most of its outlets while following social distancing norms. In the past few weeks, the company has introduced two new offerings including the Honda CD Dream 110 and the Grazia 125 that meet the BS6 emission norms. It is now gearing up to introduce the refreshed Honda Livo 110 BS6 commuter motorcycle by early next month.

