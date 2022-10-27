Honda 2Wheelers India Sales Cross 80 Lakh Units In Maharashtra

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has achieved a new milestone with the sale of over 80 lakh units in the state of Maharashtra. The two-wheeler giant commenced its standalone journey in 2001 in India with the Activa scooter and the landmark sales figure has taken 21 years. HMSI crossed the 40 lakh units sales mark in 2016 in Maharashtra, which means the next 40 lakh units were sold in a period of just six years. Honda 2Wheelers India also revealed that the Activa 6G is its best-selling two-wheeler and also the best-selling scooter in the state.

Speaking about the landmark feat, Atsushi Ogata - Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI, said, "We are truly elated to reach this milestone in the state of Maharashtra which has been a strategic centre for Honda when it comes to two-wheeler demand in West region. With versatile demography, the state offers a diversified customer base. As more customers opt for two-wheelers suited to their individual needs, it gives us an opportunity to serve them better with our differentiated offerings across various segments. I would like to thank all our customers for their continued trust in Honda."

Not just Maharashtra, but Honda has achieved sales milestones across several states in recent times. The company recently announced crossing the 10 lakh sales mark in Jharkhand. The first five lakh units were achieved in 2017, while volumes grew by four times with the next five lakh units sold in a period of five years.

Honda has over 670 touchpoints across Maharashtra

Similarly, sales in West Bengal crossed the 20 lakh units milestone. It took Honda 17 years to cross the first 10 lakh sales mark, while the next 10 lakh were achieved in five years with volumes growing by three times. The Honda Activa 6G and Shine are the brand's most popular offerings in the state. Notably, the state of Odisha saw Honda's cumulative sales cross 15 lakh units in January this year. The first 10 lakh crossed in 15 years whereas the next five lakh units were achieved in just six years, the company said. The Japanese two-wheeler maker holds a 32 per cent market share in the state.

With respect to Maharashtra, Honda holds has over 670 touchpoints across the state and retails its complete range from entry-level scooters to litre-class motorcycles. Honda's range is divided into mainstream dealerships intended for the commuter range and the BigWing line-up that retails the premium range of motorcycles.