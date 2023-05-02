Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Posts A 76 Per Cent Increase In Total Sales Over March 2023

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) had an eventful month in April 2023 with the launch of two new products along with the appointment of a new CEO. This was followed by strong sales numbers of 3,74,747 units. This represents an increase of 3.8 per cent as compared to April 2022 when it sold 3,61,027 units in total. The manufacturer’s domestic sales in April 2023 stood at 3,38,289 units showcasing a yoy growth of 6.16 per cent while its export numbers on the other hand fell by approximately 16 per cent from 42,295 in the same month last year to 36,458 units.

The manufacturer had posted disappointing sales numbers of 2,11,978 units in March 2023 that had represented a 34 per cent decrease in yoy sales. The significant surge in sales posted in April 2023 constitutes a Month-on-Month increase of 76 per cent. Export numbers of the brand are also on the rise after it launched many of its products including the SP125 and the Unicorn in foreign markets.

The company appointed Tsutsumu Otani as its new President, CEO & Managing Director in April 2023. He replaces Atsushi Ogata who led HMSI for three years. The month also saw the company launch the OBD2-compliant SP 125 & Activa 125, both of which now come with features like LED headlamps, fully digital instrument cluster, along with some new colour options. The Activa is also available with Honda Smart Key with features like smart find, smart unlock, and vehicle start. The SP125 comes at a starting price of Rs. 84,957 (ex-showroom) while the Active 125 starts at Rs.79,798 (ex-showroom). Honda also inaugurated two new zonal offices in Nagpur & Lucknow.