Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India To Launch Flex-Fuel Engined Motorcycle

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) confirmed that will launch motorcycles with flex-fuel engines in the next two years. Atsushi Ogata, President, MD & CEO, HMSI, said that the company’s internal target is that it will launch at least one commuter motorcycle with flex-fuel engine by the end of 2024, although he did not mention which model will it be. Honda already has motorcycles with flex-fuel engines, which it sells in Brazil.

(TVS was the first two-wheeler manufacturer in India to launch a flex-fuel motorcycle)

TVS Motor Company was the first two-wheeler company to launch a flex-fuel motorcycle, which was the Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 in July 2019, which could run on petrol as well as Ethanol. It had an E100 200 cc single-cylinder engine which has a power output of 20.7 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 18.1 Nm at 7,000 rpm. TVS claimed a top speed of 129 kmph. The ethanol powered Apache gets electronic fuel injection with twin-spray-twin-port system that ensures better power delivery while burning cleaner and emitting up to 50 per cent less Benzene and Butadiene gases.

HMSI’s announcement comes at the same time as Toyota showcasing the Corolla Altis Flex-Fuel model, earlier this month, which will be launched soon. The new Corolla Altis is powered by a 1.8-litre flex fuel engine paired with the company's self-charging strong hybrid system. The debut marks the return of name plate to India after Toyota pulled the plug on the previous generation model in 2020. The flex fuel Corolla was showcased at the residence of the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

