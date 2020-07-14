Honda Offers Registered BS4 Bikes On Sale With Heavy Discounts

Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced a new online campaign to offer booking of two-wheelers online. The HMSI official website also includes sale of used two-wheelers like the Honda Activa 5G and Honda CB Shine, but with attractive discounts, possibly because these are BS4 two-wheelers. Under the used vehicle tab on the new online booking facility introduced by Honda, customers can also look for "used vehicles" but with zero mileage on the odometer. Popular Honda models, apparently left over from BS4 stock, are now being offered by HMSI dealers as used vehicles at attractive discounted prices. The scooters and motorcycles, however, are registered and will be sold as used vehicles, although these will have zero kilometres on the odometer.

Also Read: Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Begins Online Bookings For Two-Wheelers

Popular models like the Honda Activa 5G are offered on sale with zero kilometres on the odometer, but as 'used' scooters

While Honda hasn't stated that these are BS4 stock, the fact that these are listed as "unused' gives us a hint that the two-wheelers in question will possibly be BS4 vehicles already registered to be re-sold as used vehicles and at attractive prices, much less than a new BS6 two-wheeler. The Honda two-wheelers in question are left overs from BS4 stock which couldn't be sold within the March 31, 2020 deadline, and even extension given by the Supreme Court due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To clear off the stock, dealers have registered them but are holding the stock, to be sold off as 'used' two-wheelers. Naturally, availability will depend on models, and the inventory across individual dealerships.

Honda's website offers the option to book "unused" two-wheelers at "unthinkable" prices

To buy a new, "used" two-wheeler, a prospective customer has to visit the website and submit personal details like name, email and phone number. The model has to be selected as well, and the dealership. The only glitch is, if your choice of model isn't available in one dealership, you will have to choose multiple dealerships and fill up your details. And most of the stock, mainly scooters and commuter motorcycles, seems to be already running out, so the 'flash sale' will be on a first come first serve basis. For instance, we tried to look for a "used" Honda Activa 5G, but considering the popularity of the scooter, no dealership has returned our inquiry with a call yet. Additionally, considering these are being sold as used bikes, new owners will be the second owners, and if looking for finance, the interest rates will also be higher.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.