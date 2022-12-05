  • Home
  • News
  • India November Auto Sales: Car, Tractor, Truck Sales Rise

India November Auto Sales: Car, Tractor, Truck Sales Rise

The festive season helped drive strong overall sales at most Indian automakers in November.
authorBy Reuters
2 mins read
05-Dec-22 09:43 AM IST
India November Auto Sales: Car, Tractor, Truck Sales Rise banner

The festive season helped drive strong overall sales at most Indian automakers in November, with market leader Maruti Suzuki posting a 14.3% jump for the month.

Auto sales numbers are keenly watched as they are among the key indicators for assessing private consumption, which has a more than 50% weightage in calculating the country's economic growth.

India's inflation has remained at elevated levels well above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance band of 6%, but has recently shown some signs of easing.

Total passenger car sales rose 22.6% at Maruti Suzuki India, 56.2% at Mahindra & Mahindra and 55% at Tata Motors. Sales of utility vehicles, one of the fastest growing segments, rose 32.5% at Maruti and 56% at Mahindra.

Tractors sales, which indicate demand in rural economy and the state of farm incomes, were up by 10.3% each at Mahindra and VST Tillers Tractors, and 11.3% at Escorts Kubota.

"Rural sentiment continues to remain positive on account of good Rabi sowing and high reservoir levels," said Hemant Sikka, president of farm equipment sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Two-wheeler sales rose marginally at TVS Motor Co to 263,642 units, although rival Bajaj reported a 22.6% drop to 262,120 units. The sales figures help gauge the economic health of India's biggest consumer base, which is loosely defined as "lower middle income households".

Eicher, which sells Royal Enfield motorcycles, registered a 37% rise in bike sales to 70,766 units.

India's annual economic growth for the quarter-ended Sept. 30 more than halved to 6.3% from 13.5% in the prior three months as distortions caused by COVID-19 lockdowns faded in Asia's third-largest economy.

Below is the list of sales figures from some of India's leading auto companies that have reported so far:

** Maruti Suzuki India - 159,044 units, up 14.3%

** Mahindra & Mahindra Auto - 58,303 units, up 45.4%

** Mahindra & Mahindra Farm Equipment - 30,528 units, up 10.3%

** Tata Motors - 75,478 units, up 21.4%

** TVS Motor Co - 277,123 units, up 1.6%

** Bajaj Auto - 306,552 units, down 19.2%

** Eicher Motors Trucks & Buses - 4,903 units, up 20%

** Eicher Motors Motorcycles - 70,766 units, up 37%

** Ashok Leyland - 14,561 units, up 39%

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Passenger Vehicle Sales Flat In November 2019, SUVs Grow 32.7 Per Cent
Passenger Vehicle Sales Flat In November 2019, SUVs Grow 32.7 Per Cent
3 years ago
Domestic Car Sales Up 9.52% In November
Domestic Car Sales Up 9.52% In November
8 years ago

Question Of The Day

What do you prefer to brush up your driving skills?

Top Festive Picks

Under 6 Lakh
Between 6 Lakh - 9 Lakh
Between 9 Lakh - 12 Lakh
Between 12 Lakh - 18 Lakh
Above 18 Lakh

Top trending

1Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV400
2Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Used Cars by lifestyle
line