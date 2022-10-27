  • Home
  • News
  • India Passenger Vehicle Sales Nearly Double In September

India Passenger Vehicle Sales Nearly Double In September

Passenger vehicle sales for September in India nearly doubled to 307,389 units from a year ago.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
27-Oct-22 08:04 AM IST
India Passenger Vehicle Sales Nearly Double In September banner

Passenger vehicle sales for September in India nearly doubled to 307,389 units from a year ago, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Thursday.

Production for the month also rose 88% to 372,126, the Indian auto industry lobby group said.

Sales in the world's fourth-largest car market have rebounded as crippling semiconductor shortages ease. Demand has also been propped by the festive season, which typically starts around the month of October when many Indians make big-ticket purchases.

"Recent increase in the prices of CNG fuel, higher repo rates and the Russia-Ukraine conflict are of concern and could impact the market in the coming months," SIAM President Vinod Aggarwal said.

Passenger vehicle sales across the July-September rose 38.4% to 1,026,309 units, SIAM said.

Two wheeler sales, a good indication of rural buying power, rose to 12.9% 1,735,199 units and 13% for the quarter.

"Off-take of entry level two-wheelers and entry level passenger vehicles have been of concern especially as the rural demand has not picked up," said Rajesh Menon, director general of SIAM.

Monthly sales for mopeds fell nearly 23% to 47,613 units.

Related Articles
India Passenger Vehicle Sales Nearly Double In September
India Passenger Vehicle Sales Nearly Double In September
12 days ago
Car Sales May 2022: Maruti Suzuki Sells 161,413 Units As Volumes Decline Month-On-Month
Car Sales May 2022: Maruti Suzuki Sells 161,413 Units As Volumes Decline Month-On-Month
5 months ago
Auto Sales April 2022: Passenger Vehicle Segment Records A Decline Of 3.84 Per Cent While SUVs Sales Surge
Auto Sales April 2022: Passenger Vehicle Segment Records A Decline Of 3.84 Per Cent While SUVs Sales Surge
6 months ago
RBI's Repo Rate Hike Likely To Have Nominal Impact On Car Loans And Sales
RBI's Repo Rate Hike Likely To Have Nominal Impact On Car Loans And Sales
6 months ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you consider a used car as your first car purchase?