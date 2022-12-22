  • Home
  • News
  • India Seeks To Use Global Energy Challenge As Opportunity, Says Minister

India Seeks To Use Global Energy Challenge As Opportunity, Says Minister

India hopes to convert the current global oil challenges from the Ukraine crisis into an opportunity to secure affordable energy, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.
authorBy Reuters
2 mins read
22-Dec-22 02:49 PM IST
India Seeks To Use Global Energy Challenge As Opportunity, Says Minister banner

India, the world's third biggest oil import, hopes to convert the current global oil challenges from the Ukraine crisis into an opportunity to secure affordable energy, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday, a day after the European Union failed to agree on a Russian oil price cap.

India, which rarely used to buy Russian oil because of costly logistics, has emerged as Russia's second biggest oil client after China as some Western entities shunned Moscow purchases following its February invasion of Ukraine.

"At this time, the worry is not about from where we will get energy," Puri said at a broadcaster Times Now summit. "It is a global challenge but we have and we will convert this into an opportunity. And I don't foresee any difficulty in procuring energy and securing at affordable prices."

The United States has stopped buying Russian energy and European nations will halt Russian crude and refined product imports from Dec. 5 and Feb. 5, respectively.

The Group of Seven nations, including the United States, as well as the European Union and Australia, are planning to implement a likely price cap of $65 to $70 a barrel on sea-borne Russian oil exports from Dec. 5.

Some Indian refiners are already getting Russian oil at below or near the prices cap levels.

The West has exempted Russian oil supplies via pipelines to Hungary and China, and exports from Sakhalin-2 projects to Japan. "So the question arises that on whom this price cap will be imposed, if these three large exemptions are there," Puri said, indicating that the mechanism is aimed at supplies to India.

Puri, however, said he was not concerned about disruption to oil supplies post-Dec. 5, adding that India has been rapidly diversifying its crude sources and could buy more oil from the United States, Guyana and other nations in the coming years.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
U.S Says G7 Should Soon Unveil Price Cap Level On Russian Oil, Adjust Regularly
U.S Says G7 Should Soon Unveil Price Cap Level On Russian Oil, Adjust Regularly
59 minutes ago
Proposed G7 Oil Price Cap To Have Little Immediate Impact On Russian Revenue
Proposed G7 Oil Price Cap To Have Little Immediate Impact On Russian Revenue
5 hours ago
Biden Not Planning To Speak To Putin For Now, G7 Agrees Oil Price Cap
Biden Not Planning To Speak To Putin For Now, G7 Agrees Oil Price Cap
6 hours ago
Factbox - Western Governments Struggle To Agree On Russian Oil Price Cap
Factbox - Western Governments Struggle To Agree On Russian Oil Price Cap
14 days ago

Question Of The Day

Jeep Grand Cherokee or the Audi Q7? What's your choice?

Top Festive Picks

Under ₹6 Lakh
Between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

1Mercedes-Benz GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB
2Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Used Cars by lifestyle
line