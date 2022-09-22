  • Home
  • News
  • India Slashes Taxes On Aviation Fuel Exports, Domestic Crude Oil

India Slashes Taxes On Aviation Fuel Exports, Domestic Crude Oil

Indian government lowered taxes on aviation turbine fuel exports to 5 rupees per liter from 9 rupees per liter, a government notification said.
authorBy Reuters
23-Sep-22 12:36 AM IST
India Slashes Taxes On Aviation Fuel Exports, Domestic Crude Oil banner

 Indian government lowered taxes on aviation turbine fuel exports to 5 rupees per liter from 9 rupees per liter, a government notification said on Friday.

The government also reduced windfall tax for domestically produced crude oil to 10,500 rupees per tonne from 13,300 rupees per tonne, according to the notification.

 

Related Articles
India Slashes Taxes On Aviation Fuel Exports, Domestic Crude Oil
India Slashes Taxes On Aviation Fuel Exports, Domestic Crude Oil
2 hours ago
Oil Prices Up After Basra Spill, But Log Weekly Decline
Oil Prices Up After Basra Spill, But Log Weekly Decline
2 hours ago
India's August Crude Imports Fall m/m On Monsoon Demand Lull
India's August Crude Imports Fall m/m On Monsoon Demand Lull
2 hours ago
Oil Edges Up As Supply Woes Outweigh Demand And Rate Hike Worries
Oil Edges Up As Supply Woes Outweigh Demand And Rate Hike Worries
2 hours ago

Top trending

1Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh