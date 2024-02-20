Indian Cricket Star Ajinkya Rahane Brings Home A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV

Indian cricketer and former skipper Ajinkya Rahane has added the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV to his garage. Rahane was pictured with his wife while taking delivery of his new luxury SUV in Mumbai recently. The Maybach GLS 600 sports a sticker price of Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom) and has gained immense popularity in India, having been owned by many celebrities as well as athletes in the country. Rahane opted to buy the SUV in Polar White.

Under the hood, it gets a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine. This powerhouse delivers 550 and 730 Nm of peak torque. It is integrated with a 9-speed automatic transmission, channeling power to all four wheels through Mercedes’ 4MATIC drivetrain. This configuration enables the SUV to achieve 0 to 100 kmph acceleration in just 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmph.

The SUV is offered with a choice of a four-seater or a five-seater configuration. The optional four-seater version gets a fixed centre console with extending folding tables and even a built-in refrigerator for beverages. As a CBU import, the Maybach GLS 600 is available in a single variant only. Other standard features include Napa leather upholstery, an electronic panoramic sliding sunroof, ventilated massaging seats, and more.

Other prominent individuals who own this luxurious SUV include Shahid Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ram Charan, Nayanthara, and Rakul Preet Singh.