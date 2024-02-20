Login

Indian Cricket Star Ajinkya Rahane Brings Home A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV

The Maybach GLS 600 sports a sticker price of Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom) and is available in India as a CBU.
loader

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 20, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Rahane opted to have the SUV in Polar White.
  • He was pictured with his wife while taking delivery of his new car
  • The Maybach GLS 600 boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo petrol engine

Indian cricketer and former skipper Ajinkya Rahane has added the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV to his garage. Rahane was pictured with his wife while taking delivery of his new luxury SUV in Mumbai recently. The Maybach GLS 600 sports a sticker price of Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom) and has gained immense popularity in India, having been owned by many celebrities as well as athletes in the country. Rahane opted to buy the SUV in Polar White.

 

Rahane was pictured with his wife while taking delivery of his luxurious SUV in Mumbai.

 

Under the hood, it gets a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine. This powerhouse delivers 550 and 730 Nm of peak torque. It is integrated with a 9-speed automatic transmission, channeling power to all four wheels through Mercedes’ 4MATIC drivetrain. This configuration enables the SUV to achieve 0 to 100 kmph acceleration in just 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmph.

 

Also Read: Former Indian Cricketers Venkatesh Prasad & Sunil Joshi Check Out MS Dhoni’s Car And Bike Collection

 

The SUV is offered with a choice of a four-seater or a five-seater configuration. The optional four-seater version gets a fixed centre console with extending folding tables and even a built-in refrigerator for beverages. As a CBU import, the Maybach GLS 600 is available in a single variant only. Other standard features include Napa leather upholstery, an electronic panoramic sliding sunroof, ventilated massaging seats, and more.

 

As a CBU import, the Maybach GLS 600 is available in a single variant only. 

 

Other prominent individuals who own this luxurious SUV include Shahid Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ram Charan, Nayanthara, and Rakul Preet Singh.

# Mercedes-Benz India# Mercedes Maybach# Mercedes Maybach GLS# Mercedes Maybach GLS 600# Ajinkya Rahane# Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 BMW 5 Series, Bank Street, New Delhi
2015 BMW 5 Series
  • 30,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.5 Lakh
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Mercedes-Maybach Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

New Porsche Panamera Gains Two PHEV Variants; Gets 25.9 kWh Battery, Over 90 Km Electric-Only Range
New Porsche Panamera Gains Two PHEV Variants; Gets 25.9 kWh Battery, Over 90 Km Electric-Only Range
loader By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-15548 second ago

The new variants feature a 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo engine mated to a 140 kW electric motor

Lectrix EV Launches Battery Swapping Network in Delhi
Lectrix EV Launches Battery Swapping Network in Delhi
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9649 second ago

Priced at Rs 2,300 per month, the Battery Swap Network subscription grants users access to swappable batteries at designated swap stations.

2024 Honda CBR400R Unveiled
2024 Honda CBR400R Unveiled
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8247 second ago

The motorcycle now comes with traction control and a new 5-inch TFT console

Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up Range Gets New Airconditioned Variants
Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up Range Gets New Airconditioned Variants
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7581 second ago

Prices for the new variants of the Bolero MaXX range from Rs 8.49 lakh up to Rs 11.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Harley-Davidson X440; How Are They Different
Hero Mavrick 440 vs Harley-Davidson X440; How Are They Different
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5475 second ago

The Hero Mavrick 440 is based on the Harley-Davidson X440, that is known. But how different are both motorcycles? We tell you all about the differences between the two sibling motorcycles.

McLaren To Compete In 2024 FIA WEC With The 720S GT3 EVO
McLaren To Compete In 2024 FIA WEC With The 720S GT3 EVO
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-743 second ago

The livery for the upcoming season consists of a black and Papaya orange dual-tone colour scheme

Volvo Renames XC40 And C40 EVs, Drops 'Recharge' Sub-Brand Entirely
Volvo Renames XC40 And C40 EVs, Drops 'Recharge' Sub-Brand Entirely
loader By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

54 minutes ago

The XC40 and C40 Recharge have been renamed the EX40 and EC40 respectively; both EVs get updated powertrains.

Explained: How To Purchase A High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) For Your Vehicle
Explained: How To Purchase A High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) For Your Vehicle
loader By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Effective July 2022, newly sold vehicles are mandated to be equipped with HSRPs through authorised showrooms.

Hyundai Issues Recall For 90,000 Genesis Vehicles Over Fire Risk In The US
Hyundai Issues Recall For 90,000 Genesis Vehicles Over Fire Risk In The US
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Hyundai is recalling 90,000 Genesis cars due to a fire hazard linked to water seeping into the starter solenoid.

Opinion: Will The Mavrick 440 Make Magic For Hero MotoCorp?
Opinion: Will The Mavrick 440 Make Magic For Hero MotoCorp?
loader By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Does the new Hero Mavrick 440 have the charisma to establish Hero MotoCorp in the premium motorcycle segment?

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
loader By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

19 days ago

Here’s how the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA stacks up against the competition on paper

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Review: Merc’s Baby SUV Is Better Than Ever
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Review: Merc’s Baby SUV Is Better Than Ever
loader By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

19 days ago

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA gets a refreshed exterior, an updated cabin, and some new tech; frankly, there are a lot of things to talk about. So, let’s get started.

Mercedes-Benz EQG Electric SUV India Launch Confirmed
Mercedes-Benz EQG Electric SUV India Launch Confirmed
loader By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

19 days ago

The all-electric derivative of Mercedes' iconic off-roader will debut in 2024.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.85 Crore
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.85 Crore
loader By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

20 days ago

Facelifted AMG GLE Coupe gets updated styling, new tech in the cabin and a bump up in torque.

Mercedes-Benz GLA, AMG GLE 53 Coupe Facelifts To Launch On January 31
Mercedes-Benz GLA, AMG GLE 53 Coupe Facelifts To Launch On January 31
loader By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

29 days ago

Enthusiasts await the January 31 launch to witness the refreshed GLA and AMG GLE 53 Coupe, promising a blend of style, tech upgrades, and top-notch performance

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Indian Cricket Star Ajinkya Rahane Brings Home A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved