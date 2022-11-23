Indian Rider Rajiv Sethu Finishes In Top 10 In ARRC Finale For Honda Racing India

The 2022 Asia Road Racing Championship has drawn to a close, and it ended on a positive note for the Idemitsu Honda Racing India team; a solo Indian team in FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC). Indian rider Rajiv Sethu managed to grab a top 10 finish in the final race of the season for Honda Racing India team.

“Today was the final race and I had no option other than delivering my best," Sethu said. “With the wind and rainy weather, all our proportions and mathematics got changed. My focus was not to rush but maintain a steady position in the race”, he added. With the top 10 finish, Rajiv Sethu managed to end his championship run with 37 points on the table, allowing him to grab a top 15 spot in the final standings, while his teammate Senthil Kumar finished P13 in the standings and P14 in the final race.

“It was a tough and exciting race for me. The weather was not in favour which created hurdles for all the riders. My agenda was to avoid any mistakes and be on track to gain points for the team", Senthil Kumar said after the race. "We will be returning next season with enhanced strategies for better results.”

Kavin Quintal finished P7 in the final race of the Thailand Talent Cup.

On the other hand, Indian rider Kavin Quintal - racing for Idemitsu Honda Racing India in the Thailand Talent Cup - managed to grab a P7 finish in the final race. With 9 points coming his way from this finish, Kavin Quintal ended the season with a tally of 41 points.

“Racing is in Honda’s DNA. For us Motorsport is not just an event, it’s a culture which helps us to enhance our quality and meet the overall vision of the brand. Today, I was thrilled to experience the riding performance of our Indian riders, especially the young ones", exclaimed Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, upon the closure of the final round of ARRC. "I thank all the team members for their outstanding contributions and wish them good luck for the next season”, he added.