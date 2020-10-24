New Cars and Bikes in India
search

India's Refinery Processing Limps To Six-Month Peak

This was the highest since the onset of the country's coronavirus restrictions in March, when refiners processed 5.01 million bpd of crude oil.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
India's Refinery Processing Limps To Six-Month Peak expand View Photos

Crude oil processed by Indian refiners hit the highest in six months in September, in another sign that demand for fuel is recovering from the blow to economic activity and transportation from coronavirus restrictions. rude oil throughput in September rose 13.4% from the previous month to 4.33 million barrels per day (17.71 million tonnes).

This was the highest since the onset of the country's coronavirus restrictions in March, when refiners processed 5.01 million bpd of crude oil. Fuel demand also rose for the first time since June last month, data showed earlier.

October gasoil sales rose for the first time since March, preliminary data showed, signalling a pick-up in industrial activity ahead of key festivals. "There have been some promising signs of recovery in India, which in recent years has been the second demand engine after China," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

sg730in

India's September Petrol Sales Up 2% Y-O-Y, Diesel Down By 7.3%: 

"Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the removal of mobility restrictions has supported oil demand." India has reported a downward trend in coronavirus infections since hitting a single-day high of 97,894 new cases on Sept. 17, although it still remains the world's second worst-affected country.

Newsbeep

Having posted its biggest drop since at least 2003 in April, crude processing has recovered about 20% in September, although it still remains 8.7% lower compared to the same month a year ago, government data showed on Friday.

Indian refiners operated at about 86.22% of their overall capacity in September compared to 76.10% in August, data showed. This was the highest refinery utilization rate since March.

Indian refiners operated at about 86% of their overall capacity in September, the most since March. Top refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOC) operated its directly owned plants at 81% capacity, the data showed. Reliance, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, operated its plants at 89.37% capacity. Crude oil production fell by 6% from a year earlier to 2.49 million tonnes (608,000 bpd), the monthly report showed.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
Mahindra First Choice Wheels To Expand Network With 50 New Dealerships On October 24
Mahindra First Choice Wheels To Expand Network With 50 New Dealerships On October 24
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
Hyundai Xcent Subcompact Sedan Removed From India Website
Hyundai Xcent Subcompact Sedan Removed From India Website
India's Refinery Processing Limps To Six-Month Peak
India's Refinery Processing Limps To Six-Month Peak
Tata Motors Bags Order To Supply Ace Gold LCVs To Andhra Pradesh Government For Doorstep Deliveries
Tata Motors Bags Order To Supply Ace Gold LCVs To Andhra Pradesh Government For Doorstep Deliveries
Mahindra First Choice Wheels To Expand Network With 50 New Dealerships On October 24
Mahindra First Choice Wheels To Expand Network With 50 New Dealerships On October 24
Toto Wolffe Is Against Converting Nordschleife For F1
Toto Wolffe Is Against Converting Nordschleife For F1
Tesla Crushes Q3 2020 Earnings With $800 Million Profit 
Tesla Crushes Q3 2020 Earnings With $800 Million Profit 
Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory
Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory
MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami Renews Deal With Honda Racing Corporation For 2 Years
MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami Renews Deal With Honda Racing Corporation For 2 Years
Tesla Fires The Man Behind Its GigaFactories 
Tesla Fires The Man Behind Its GigaFactories 
Lewis Hamilton Criticises Vitaly Petrov’s Appointment As F1 Stewart 
Lewis Hamilton Criticises Vitaly Petrov’s Appointment As F1 Stewart 
European Recovery Helps Cushion Renault's Sales
European Recovery Helps Cushion Renault's Sales
Mercedes F1 To Not Run DAS For Portugal Practice To Prepare For 2021
Mercedes F1 To Not Run DAS For Portugal Practice To Prepare For 2021
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Auto Start-ups Chasing Tesla Race Past Red Flags To Go Public
Auto Start-ups Chasing Tesla Race Past Red Flags To Go Public
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory
Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
2020 Honda Shine BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs. 67,857
2020 Honda Shine BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs. 67,857

New Car Models

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory
Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities