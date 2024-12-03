IndiGo vs Mahindra: Airline Files Lawsuit Against BE 6e Name Of New E-SUV; M&M Responds

What’s in a name? Plenty, if you ask InterGlobe Aviation Limited, which operates Indigo, India’s largest airline, as it has gone to the extent of approaching the law against Mahindra’s use of ‘6e’ in the name of its latest electric vehicle. First reported by Bar And Bench, IndiGo has filed a lawsuit against Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited (MEAL) in the Delhi High Court, objecting to the BE 6e name chosen by Mahindra for its new electric coupe-SUV, which made its world premiere at the end of November. IndiGo uses 6E as its aviation call sign, and also holds usage rights to the 6E name across several categories.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV First Drive: Driver’s Delight

In Mahindra-speak, the BE 6e name is a play on the phrase ‘Be Sexy’, but IndiGo has clearly not taken kindly to the electric SUV’s cheeky name overlapping with its trademark. IndiGo has trademarked the ‘6E Link’ name across Class 9 (electronic advertising display), 35 (advertising services relating to transport and delivery services) and 39 (Airline services for the transport of passengers and goods). Classification helps define boundaries and provides protection to a trademark in a given category. Mahindra registered the BE 6e name under Class 12, which covers motor vehicles and related equipment.

The BE 6e made its world premiere on November 26.

While the case is pending hearing in court, in response, Mahindra issued a statement, saying it sees no conflict emerging from the name it has chosen for its electric SUV, as the BE 6e and IndiGo operate in two vastly different spheres of transportation.

“Mahindra revealed its electric origin SUVs the BE 6e and XEV 9e on November 26, 2024. Mahindra has applied for trademark registration under class 12 (vehicles) for “BE 6e” a part of its electric origin SUV portfolio. We hence don’t see a conflict as Mahindra’s mark is “BE 6e,” not the standalone “6E.” It differs fundamentally from Indigo’s “6E,” which represents an airline, eliminating any risk of confusion. The distinct styling further emphasises their uniqueness”, said Mahindra in a statement.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Dimensions, Range And Powertrains Compared

Deliveries of the BE 6e (pictured) and XEV 9e are scheduled to begin in February 2025.

The company further clarified that it has already reached out to InterGlobe Aviation Limited to find an amicable solution.

“We have taken on board the concerns that InterGlobe Aviation Limited have to infringement of their goodwill, which was not our intention. We are engaged in discussions with them to find an amicable solution”, read Mahindra’s statement.

The BE 6e is based on Mahindra’s dedicated INGLO EV architecture, and will have two battery options – 59 kWh and 79 kWh – at launch. The introductory starting price for the BE 6e is Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom), but it remains to be seen if this lawsuit poses any hurdles for the commercial rollout of the SUV, as the dispute over the name, if unresolved, could potentially delay the commencement of sales.