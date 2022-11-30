  • Home
  • News
  • Infineon Quarterly Revenue Beats, Lifts 2022 Outlook On Chip Demand

Infineon Quarterly Revenue Beats, Lifts 2022 Outlook On Chip Demand

Infineon, the leading supplier of microchips to the auto industry, on Wednesday reported a rise in third-quarter revenue and lifted its full-year outlook as it continues to benefit from a global shortage of semiconductors.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
30-Nov-22 10:40 PM IST
Infineon Quarterly Revenue Beats, Lifts 2022 Outlook On Chip Demand banner

Infineon, the leading supplier of microchips to the auto industry, on Wednesday reported a rise in third-quarter revenue and lifted its full-year outlook as it continues to benefit from a global shortage of semiconductors.

The Munich-based company's revenue grew to 3.62 billion euros in the third quarter, exceeding the 3.42 billion euros expected in a poll of 20 analysts by Vara Research.

Infineon raised its 2022 revenue for the third time by 500 million euros ($509 million) to around 14 billion euros, forecasting fourth-quarter revenue of 3.9 billion euros, ahead of expectations of 3.65 billion euros.

Rival STMicro had also reported quarterly revenue ahead of expectations and lifted its 2022 revenue forecast.

Infineon had benefited from a tailwind due to a global shortage of semiconductors but several chipmakers have recently warned that demand is easing.

"Increases in energy costs, raw material prices and interest rates, the continuing pandemic and geopolitical uncertainties are all impeding economic growth," Chief Executive Officer Jochen Hanebeck said in a statement.

"In some consumer-oriented end markets demand has recently weakened," he said.

The company had also reported operating profit to 690 million euros, beating expectations of 679 million euros. 
 

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
As US Eyes New China Chip Curbs, Turmoil Looms For Global Market
As US Eyes New China Chip Curbs, Turmoil Looms For Global Market
6 minutes ago
Italy, Intel Close To $5 Billion Deal For Chip Factory - Sources
Italy, Intel Close To $5 Billion Deal For Chip Factory - Sources
12 minutes ago
Chip Stocks Slip As Taiwan Tensions Mount
Chip Stocks Slip As Taiwan Tensions Mount
1 hour ago
Chip And Carmaker CEOs Meet Ahead Of Biden Signing
Chip And Carmaker CEOs Meet Ahead Of Biden Signing
2 hours ago

Top Festive Picks

Under 6 Lakh
Between 6 Lakh - 9 Lakh
Between 9 Lakh - 12 Lakh
Between 12 Lakh - 18 Lakh
Above 18 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What is the ideal speed limit on expressways in your view?

Top trending

1Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV400
2Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
Used Cars by lifestyle
line