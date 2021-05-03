JCB India To Pause Manufacturing For 10 Days In India Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Companies like Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India and many more automotive OEMs have temporarily halted manufacturing at their plants, owing to the rising cases of COVID-19. And now, JCB India, one of the biggest manufacturers of earthmoving and construction equipment has announced that it will temporarily stop manufacturing at its five plants in Ballabhgarh, Pune and Jaipur keeping the current COVID-19 situation in mind. The company will pause its operations from May 1, 2021 to May 10, 2021.

Deepak Shetty, CEO and Managing Director of JCB India said, "Due to an increase in the infection rate around us, the health and safety of our colleagues and their families has become even more important. We have decided to pause manufacturing operations for 10 days, starting 1st of May 2021. This is a precautionary measure and applies to all our manufacturing locations at Ballabhgarh, Pune and Jaipur"

(Deepak Shetty, MD & CEO, JCB India, said that product support will be available all throughout the 'no production' period)

"Sufficient inventory levels have been built to support the demand for our products during this period. We do not foresee any challenges in the availability of JCB products for our customers in India or for our export markets. All our customer and dealer facing functions will operate normally, while adhering to local guidelines. There will be no disruption in product support for equipment being used by our customers due to this pause."

The company said it will continue to offer product support, with over 60 dealers and 700 outlets across India. JCB has invested significantly in digitising its operations, with support being offered online and via mobile apps as well. The company offers advanced telematics technology for its customers to maintain their fleet as well. JCB India said that most of its employees continue to work from home and the temporary pause in manufacturing operations is likely to help reduce COVID-19 cases in the cities in which JCB has its plants.

