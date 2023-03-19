Kawasaki Eliminator 400 Globally Unveiled

Kawasaki has unveiled its Eliminator 400 motorcycle at the Osaka Motorshow in Japan. The motorcycle is a modern-day cruiser that is powered by the same parallel twin engine as the Ninja 400. The bike is offered in two trims, Standard and SE. The reveal of this bike marks the return of the Eliminator nametag to Kawasaki’s line up after almost a decade.

The bike features a thin fuel tank along with round head lamps

The Eliminator 400 is designed to look like a modern cruiser with some retro touches. The bike features round LED headlamps and a thin fuel tank, both of which are inspired by the previous generation of Eliminators. The tail of the bike is also reminiscent of its predecessors, featuring a slim, long design. It comes with a relatively low seat height of 735 mm, which Kawasaki says will “help the rider enjoy the security of both feet flat on the ground.”

The rear is reminiscent of the previous generation Eliminator

The motorcycle has an all-digital LCD display that features display functions like a digital speedometer, digital bar style tachometer, gear position indicator, clock, fuel gauge, current and average fuel consumption, smartphone notifications, and Bluetooth indicator. Riders can also use the Rideology app to connect their smartphone to the bike, which will display smartphone notifications on the instrument cluster and information about the bike on the smartphone. The SE version also gets front and rear cameras which are GPS-compatible and serve the purpose of dash-cams. The SE also comes with additional features like a USB-C power socket, bikini cowl, fork boots etc.

The bike features a fully-digital LCD instrument cluster

The Eliminator 400 is powered by the same liquid-cooled, 399 cc, parallel-twin engine as the Ninja 400 that produces slightly higher numbers of 47.5 bhp and 37 Nm of torque. It is built on a new trellis frame that Kawasaki says is designed to focus on weight reduction and performance while making the bike easier to handle. The bike features 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and twin pre-load-adjustable rear shock absorbers. In the brakes department, it comes with a large-diameter 310 mm semi-floating disc, which is also used in its litre-class motorcycles. The rear brake setup features a combination of a 240 mm disc with dual-piston calipers. The bike also features Nissin’s latest ABS unit along with an Assist and Slipper Clutch unit. The cruiser gets 18-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels that are shod with 130/70-18 at the front and 150/80-16 at the rear.

The bike features the same engine as the Ninja 400

The bike is available at a price of 7,59,000¥ (approx Rs 4.71 lakh) for the standard variant, and 8,58,000 ¥ (approx Rs 5.33 lakh) for the SE variant in Japan, which is currently the only market where the bike will be sold. Although the manufacturer has not spoken of its plans to sell it elsewhere, the motorcycle could prove to be a good addition to the Indian market, provided they price it competitively. However, only time will tell if they decide to bring it here, or not.