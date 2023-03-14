2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Launched In India; Priced at Rs. 12.19 Lakh

Kawasaki has launched the updated version of its Versys 1000 adventure tourer. The bike features the same design as its predecessor and is available only in variant. The bike only comes in a dual-tone colour scheme of Metallic Matte GrapheneSteel Gray with Metallic Spark Black and is available at a price tag of Rs. 12.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Versys 1000 now comes with Twin LED Headlamps in the front along with an adjustable windscreen that can be changed according to the rider’s preference. It also gets a new instrument cluster which features an analogue tachometer mated to fully digital LCD screen. The bike also gets some other features like radial-mount front brake calipers, ABS, traction control and cruise control. The bike also features a Kawasaki Cornering Management Function with a Bosch IMU unit that makes it easier to corner.

The Versys is powered by a Liquid-cooled, inline four 1043 cc engine that produces 118.2 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 102 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission with an assist and slipper clutch mechanism. It gets electronic throttle valves that helps in creating a good throttle output by letting the perfect amount of air-fuel mixture enter the engine. This bike features a similar suspension setup as its predecessor, consisting of 43mm upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock. The bike also comes with 17-inch rims that are shod with 120/70-section front and 180/55-section rear tyres.