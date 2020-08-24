New Cars and Bikes in India
Lucid Motors To Unveil Its Air Electric Car With An Expected Range Of 832 km

Lucid Motors will finally unveil its highly anticipated electric car in September which will ho into production later in the year. The anticipation is so rife that people have paid a deposit of $1000 in 20 countries much like the Tesla Model 3.

The Lucid Air promises the 0-100 kmph sprint in 2.5 seconds a top speed over 320 kmph

  • The Lucid Air will have a range of 832 km, the highest on an EV
  • Lucid motors also claim a breakthrough fast charging technology
  • The Lucid Air EV sedan is expected to be priced upwards of $100,000

Lucid Motors is all set to unveil a new electric car called the Lucid Air which is slated to be unveiled in September 2020. The car was originally scheduled to be unveiled at the New York auto show but instead is now being showcased online. "Although we are experiencing an unprecedented time in our history, the determination of this company's employees in developing a game-changing electric vehicle burns ever more brightly,' said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors.

"Our mission is to deliver sustainable luxury with a class-leading range in the form of the Lucid Air, and we are closer than ever to turning that dream into reality," he added.

ogel038g

The cabin space on the Lucid Air is inspired by the Tesla Model S.

What makes the car interesting is the fact that Lucid Motors claims that it will have a range of around 832 kilometres which will make it the benchmark for the electric car industry, eclipsing even the Tesla Model S.

Lucid Motors even claim that the car has the fastest charging technology as it can charge at up to 20 miles per minute. The company touts that this car can get up to 483 kilometres of charge in just 20 minutes of charging.

 "We designed every aspect of the Lucid Air and its platform in-house to be hyper-efficient, from the powertrain to the aerodynamics, and we've set several new benchmarks through these efforts including the longest range EV with an estimated EPA range of 517 miles (832.03 km),' said Eric Bach, vice president of hardware engineering, Lucid Motors.

jn4c4be8

The Lucid Air will be officially revealed at the New York Auto Show in 2021

"With our ultra-high voltage 900V+ electrical architecture and the proprietary wunderbox, we have significantly increased the speed of energy getting into, around, and even out of the vehicle, delivering the world's fastest charging EV packed with future-ready charging features," he added.

The Lucid Air sedan was first seen at the Los Angeles Motor show. The car is expected to have a price range of around $100,000 and already people have paid a deposit of $1,000 for the car in more than 20 countries.

