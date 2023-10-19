Made-In-India Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launched In America

Royal Enfield has launched the Super Meteor 650 in America and Canada, importing the motorcycle from its Indian manufacturing facilities. The brand is offering the Super Meteor 650 in the same three variants: Astral, Interstellar, and Celestial, each boasting unique colour options.

Similar to the India-spec model, the Astral variant is available in black, blue, and green colour options, while the Interstellar variant offers a choice between grey and green. In contrast, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor Celestial variant features two-tone colours, red and blue, with cream as the secondary paint.

Initially launched in India this year, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 falls within the price range of Rs 3.54 lakh to Rs 3.84 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the third 650 cc model within the Royal Enfield lineup after the Interceptor 650 Twin and the Continental GT650, and the most expensive. However, in terms of pricing for the U.S. market, the cruiser starts at $7,000 and extends to $7,500 for the top-tier Celestial Red variant, which approximately is Rs 5.83 lakh and Rs 6.24 lakh.

Powering the motorcycle is the same 648 cc parallel-twin oil/air-cooled engine, paired with a six-speed gearbox. This engine delivers 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm. The engine comes with a six-speed gearbox that features a slipper and assist clutch. In terms of features, the Super Meteor 650 boasts an offset circular instrument console, along with the RE Tripper navigation pod, which is borrowed from the Meteor 350.