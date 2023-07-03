Mahindra Delivers Over 1 Lakh Units Of The XUV700 In India

Mahindra has announced delivering over 1 lakh units of the Mahindra XUV700 in India. The SUV maker achieved this goal in less than two years, which is impressive for a flagship SUV like the XUV700, which was first introduced in August 2021. Mahindra successfully delivered 50,000 units of the XUV700 within the first 12 months of its launch, followed by another 50,000 units in the following 8 months. Also, in May 2023, Mahindra registered a 1 lakh production milestone for the XUV700.

The XUV700 is available in two primary trims: MX and AX, and while the former is offered in four variants, the latter comes in three options – AX3, AX5 and AX7, which are further categorised into 30 iterations, based on the seating capacity, engine, and transmission. Right now, the Mahindra XUV700 is priced from Rs. 14 lakh to Rs. 26.18 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Depending on the variant, the XUV700 comes with smart features like – LED headlights, LED DRLs, LED taillights, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the car it gets premium fit and finish, with a 5- and 7-seater layout option, panoramic sunroof and a large single-unit screen that houses two 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation.

The XUV700 is available with both petrol and diesel engines, with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel motor. Both are available with either a manual or automatic transmission, and the former additionally has AWD (all-wheel drive) as an option.

This is not the only Mahindra product that has achieved a major milestone this year. In June 2023, Mahindra Scorpio crossed the 9 lakh unit production milestone in India. However, as of May 2, 2023, the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic when combined currently hold the largest number of pending orders in Mahindra’s list. The manufacturer aims to reduce waiting periods by ramping up production capacity.