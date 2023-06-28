Mahindra Scorpio Crosses 9 Lakh Units Production Milestone

The Mahindra Scorpio has crossed the 9 lakh units production milestone in India, making it one of the most successful SUVs to ever go on sale in the country. It first went on sale in 2002, and was positioned as an entry-level SUV, soon gaining a cult following among the Indian crowd. The latest version of the SUV, the Scorpio N, debuted in 2022, and was recently voted Off-Roader of the Year at the 2023 carandbike awards.

Mahindra currently retails the Scorpio N (pictured here) and Scorpio Classic in the Indian market.

Mahindra currently sells two versions of the Scorpio in India -- the N and the Classic. The Scorpio N is positioned as a more premium version of the SUV and comes with all-new styling while retaining the signature boxy silhouette. The Scorpio Classic on the other hand gets the exact same shape as the original Scorpio while featuring some minor updates made to the exterior and interior. The Scorpio N is currently priced from Rs 13.05 lakh to Rs 20.20 lakh, while the Classic is priced from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 16.81 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Scorpio N is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine making a peak 200 bhp and a 2.2-litre diesel that churns out 172.4 bhp. Both powertrains produce torque figures to the tune of 380-400 Nm depending on whether you choose the automatic or manual transmission. The Scorpio Classic on the other hand is only available with a diesel powertrain that makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, and can only be had with a manual gearbox.

The Scorpio N and Classic currently hold a combined 1.17 lakh open bookings.

The Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic when combined currently constitute the largest number of pending orders in Mahindra’s list. As of May, the manufacturer held a massive 2.92 lakh open bookings for its entire model range of which 1.17 lakh were for the Scorpio range, accounting for almost 40 per cent. Other SUVs that have a large number of pending orders include the XUV700, with over 78,000 orders to be fulfilled along with the Thar, with over 58,000 units yet to be delivered. The manufacturer aims to reduce waiting periods by ramping production capacity up to 49,000 units in the next few months.