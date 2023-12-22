Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Teams Up With Attero For EV Battery Recycling

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) has joined forces with Attero, a key player in Lithium-ion battery recycling and e-waste management, to tackle the environmental concerns related to electric vehicle battery disposal. The collaboration is primarily focused on effective EV battery recycling and the reuse of Lithium-ion batteries.

MLMML is a prominent player in electric vehicle technologies and offers a selection of Li-ion electric 3-wheelers, including models such as Treo, Treo Plus, Treo Zor, Treo Yaari, and Zor Grand. On the other hand, Attero claims to have achieved an outstanding recovery rate for precious materials at its Roorkee facility. The partnership between MLMML and Attero is also aimed at addressing the environmental concerns related to the disposal of Lithium-ion batteries.

Suman Mishra, MD and CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited, said "As a leader in India’s last-mile transportation electrification, we are unwavering in our pursuit of net-zero emissions and sustainable practices. Teaming up with Attero as a preferred partner for Li-ion battery disposal underscores our commitment to provide pollution-free transportation and drive towards a greener future.”