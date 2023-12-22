Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Teams Up With Attero For EV Battery Recycling
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 22, 2023
- Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) has joined forces with Attero.
- The collaboration is primarily focused on effective EV battery recycling and the reuse of Lithium-ion batteries.
- MLMML is a prominent player in electric vehicle technologies and offers a selection of Li-ion electric 3-wheelers.
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) has joined forces with Attero, a key player in Lithium-ion battery recycling and e-waste management, to tackle the environmental concerns related to electric vehicle battery disposal. The collaboration is primarily focused on effective EV battery recycling and the reuse of Lithium-ion batteries.
Also Read: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Secures Rs 300 Crore From International Finance Corporation
MLMML is a prominent player in electric vehicle technologies and offers a selection of Li-ion electric 3-wheelers, including models such as Treo, Treo Plus, Treo Zor, Treo Yaari, and Zor Grand. On the other hand, Attero claims to have achieved an outstanding recovery rate for precious materials at its Roorkee facility. The partnership between MLMML and Attero is also aimed at addressing the environmental concerns related to the disposal of Lithium-ion batteries.
Also Read: International Finance Corporation Invests Rs 600 Crore In New Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Unit
Suman Mishra, MD and CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited, said "As a leader in India’s last-mile transportation electrification, we are unwavering in our pursuit of net-zero emissions and sustainable practices. Teaming up with Attero as a preferred partner for Li-ion battery disposal underscores our commitment to provide pollution-free transportation and drive towards a greener future.”
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 60,923 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 57,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 45,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 57,057 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 32,574 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 38,749 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 48,139 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 60,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 67,255 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 13,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Popular Mahindra Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18516 second ago
The Creta facelift is set to debut on January 16, 2024, and will feature significant changes on the outside, ADAS and more
-18232 second ago
The new system will aid in reducing congestion on major highways across the country by removing the need for physical toll plazas.
-10706 second ago
Hyundai envisions that hydrogen-powered and software-driven transformations will aid making the environment more sustainable for the future
-1591 second ago
The marker lights will help with easier identification of vehicles using automated driving functions by other road users.
21 minutes ago
The Government counsel said that the drafting of the policy is in its final stages and that it will be passed soon
41 minutes ago
The Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed is powered by a 6.0-litre W12 turbocharged engine, generating 626 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque
16 hours ago
2023 was a fabulous year for motorcycle enthusiasts, with quite a few interesting two-wheelers being launched in the Indian market. Here are the top 10 new motorcycle launches in 2023.
18 hours ago
Tata plans to open 2 or more EV-only dealerships across multiple cities over the next 18 months
19 hours ago
The Tiago EV is powered by a 19.2 kWh battery pack or a larger 24 kWh battery pack and is priced between Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 12.04 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
20 hours ago
Honda Car India will expand parking spaces and has partnered with more dealerships for a quick turnaround time on repairs. It’s also offering discounted roadside assistance
2 days ago
Apart from Armada, Mahindra has trademarked names like Savannah, Gladius, and Cult for the 5-door Thar.
7 days ago
The Scorpio-N received a zero star rating owing to lack of ADAS features - a mandatory requirement under ANCAP's latest regulations.
8 days ago
R. Velusamy, President of Automotive Technology and Product Development at Mahindra & Mahindra, presented the contribution to Chief Minister Shri M. K. Stalin.
14 days ago
The measures will remain in place till December 31, 2023
21 days ago
Mahindra reported a sales growth as compared to November 2022 though domestic SUV sales were down compared to October 2023.