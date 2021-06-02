  • Home
In a bid to instil buying confidence among customers, Mahindra and Mahindra and rolled out a slew of offers for new car buyers in India. Here are the details.
authorBy car&bike Team
02-Jun-21 03:52 PM IST
Mahindra Rolls Out A Slew Of Offers On New Car Purchase banner
Highlights
  • Mahindra rolls out offers and schemes for new car purchase
  • Free accesssories for customers who buy their vehicle online
  • EMIs starting as low as Rs. 799 per lakh on a new car purchase

There's no doubt that COVID-19 pandemic has hit hard, particularly the manufacturing and automotive industry. With sales tumbling to new lows, manufacturers are trying to boost buyer confidence by introducing new schemes and offers. One such manufacturer is Mahindra and Mahindra. The company has announced special purchase schemes for its customers. The schemes are designed to allow a measure of financial flexibility for the customer and to facilitate contactless ownership experiences for its entire product range. The idea is to make Mahindra vehicle ownership safe and affordable.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar 5-Door Model Confirmed

ktjp09gs

(The finance schemes offered by Mahindra will be valid on its entire range of vehicles)

Up first is the 'Own Now and Pay after 90 days' scheme. It allows customers across the country to purchase a Mahindra vehicle and begin paying EMIs after three months. Customers providing essential services in the commercial vehicle segment will also have the option to earn, save and pay after three months. Mahindra offers contactless digital initiatives for its personal vehicle range too, having introduced the 'Own Online' platform last year, which facilitates a seamless online loan sanction letter and options for offline finance partners.

Also Read: Mahindra To Launch Two New EVs By 2026

8h7eb87o

(Mahindra will offer accessories worth Rs. 3,000 to customers to purchase a new vehicle from teh company's 'Own Online' platform)

Customers who purchase a new vehicle from 'Own Online' platform are eligible for additional accessories worth Rs 3,000 on online booking and a further benefit of Rs 2,000 for an online loan sanction, with special processing fee and rate of interest. Customers can also convert their accessories, extended warranty or workshop payments in easy monthly instalments and avail of cashback up to Rs. 3,000. Such payments can be done through digital means as well.

Also Read: Mahindra's Sales For May 2021 Slides 56 Per Cent Month-On-Month

vstq4gss

(The next big launch from Mahindra is likely to be the XUV700)

Mahindra is also offering other finance options such as low rate of interest starting from 7.25 per cent, 100 per cent on-road funding, no foreclosure charges and funding for extended warranties and accessories in addition to vehicle loans. Then, the company is offering tenure of eight years for personal vehicles and EMIs starting as low as Rs. 799 per lakh too. Instant EMI for accessories and extended warranty based on debit/ credit card payments are on offer as well. Now, the best way to find the best deal for yourself is to get in touch with a Mahindra dealer as the company says that it has worked out these schemes through various financial institutions at their terms and conditions and customers.

