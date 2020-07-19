New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Roxor Facelift Officially Teased

A new teaser image released by Mahindra clearly suggests that the design of the Roxor off-roader will be completely overhauled. The updated Roxor is expected to sport several cosmetic changes.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Mahindra Roxor is based on the previous generation Thar

Highlights

  • Mahindra has teased the Roxor off-roader with a refreshed design
  • New design will help Mahindra differentiate Roxor from Jeep's products
  • FCA claimed that the Roxor used six key details of the Jeep Trade Dress

Mahindra has officially released a teaser image of the newly redesigned version of the Roxor off-roader for the US market. The updated Roxor is expected to sport several cosmetic changes and yes that will see it don a new look. The teaser image also hints that Mahindra will introduce a new front fascia on the new Roxor, which is likely to get a silver surround around the upper portion of the front grille. It is expected that the company might incorporate new headlamps and the grille will be a slim one. 

Also Read: Mahindra Says Roxor SUV Does Not Violate FCA's Registered Trademarks​

j2j9u08o

The Mahindra Roxor was launched in the US in 2017

The carmaker had already said that the Roxor will be completely redesigned and had mentioned this to even the International Trade Commission (ITC) when it upheld its decision that the Mahindra Roxor infringed trade dress of Jeep Wrangler. Mahindra denied allegations and said that the Roxor SUV did not violate FCA's registered trademarks. .

The Mahindra Roxor off-roader SUV is built by Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA), which is Mahindra's US subsidiary, at Auburn Hills in Michigan. It is based on the previous generation of Thar sharing its underpinnings as well as mechanicals.

mahindra roxor suv

The design language of the Roxor now will be completely overhauled.

Also Read: Mahindra Won't Be Able To Sell The Roxor In India

0 Comments

Powering the Roxor off-roader SUV is a 2.5-litre, m2DiCR turbocharged diesel engine, which was equipped on the first-generation Mahindra Thar. The motor is capable of producing 61 bhp of maximum power at 3,200 rpm against the peak torque of 195 Nm in between 1,400-2,200 rpm. The engine comes mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The SUV also gets 4WD with a 2-speed transfer case.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Mahindra models

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.54 - 7.16 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 28.69 - 31.69 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 3
x
2020 Jeep Compass Night Eagle Special Edition Officially Teased
2020 Jeep Compass Night Eagle Special Edition Officially Teased
Production-Ready Kia Sonet Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Production-Ready Kia Sonet Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities