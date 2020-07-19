Mahindra Roxor Facelift Officially Teased

Mahindra has officially released a teaser image of the newly redesigned version of the Roxor off-roader for the US market. The updated Roxor is expected to sport several cosmetic changes and yes that will see it don a new look. The teaser image also hints that Mahindra will introduce a new front fascia on the new Roxor, which is likely to get a silver surround around the upper portion of the front grille. It is expected that the company might incorporate new headlamps and the grille will be a slim one.

The Mahindra Roxor was launched in the US in 2017

The carmaker had already said that the Roxor will be completely redesigned and had mentioned this to even the International Trade Commission (ITC) when it upheld its decision that the Mahindra Roxor infringed trade dress of Jeep Wrangler. Mahindra denied allegations and said that the Roxor SUV did not violate FCA's registered trademarks. .

The Mahindra Roxor off-roader SUV is built by Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA), which is Mahindra's US subsidiary, at Auburn Hills in Michigan. It is based on the previous generation of Thar sharing its underpinnings as well as mechanicals.

The design language of the Roxor now will be completely overhauled.

Powering the Roxor off-roader SUV is a 2.5-litre, m2DiCR turbocharged diesel engine, which was equipped on the first-generation Mahindra Thar. The motor is capable of producing 61 bhp of maximum power at 3,200 rpm against the peak torque of 195 Nm in between 1,400-2,200 rpm. The engine comes mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The SUV also gets 4WD with a 2-speed transfer case.

