It was just yesterday that we told you about the Thar#1 reaching the ₹ 90 lakh mark and now the big moment has come where the car has reached the ₹ 1 crore mark. The bidder who has made this offer is Aakash Minda from New Delhi. Today is the last day for all the bids and reaching this milestone is certainly a big thing. The Mahindra #1 has already garnered interest from more than 5444 registered individuals and it being a one of a kind model, the opportunity to own one is absolutely at the core of this auction. The bids were placed at an increment level of ₹ 25,000 but we are yet to know how many bids were made. In fact, the bid has now gone up to 1.02 crore with Abhishek Datta from Medinapur out bidding Aaksh Minda's offer.

The bidding for the Thar #1 started from September 24, 2020

But as we told you earlier, the auction of the Thar #1 is for a good cause. The owner will contribute towards a noble cause related to COVID-19 relief work. The winning bid will have five variants and six colour options to choose from. Mahindra will match the amount raised at the auction and the entire proceeds will be donated to a charitable organization supporting COVID-19 relief. We are yet to know how many bids were placed for the Thar.

This one of its kind All-New Thar will come emblazoned with the Thar #1 badge

The winning bidder can also decide on his choice of the charitable organization from three options. These charitable organizations/funds are: Naandi Foundation, which is working to create sustainable livelihoods in the food and agriculture sectors in a post COVID-19 world through upskilling, Swades Foundation, which is building rural life and livelihoods as part of its COVID-19 relief & recovery programme and PM Cares Fund.

Mahindra will announce the winner of the Thar#1 auction on October 2, the same day it launches the car in India. The Thar #1 will truly be a one of its kind and will come emblazoned with the Thar #1 badge, distinguishing the owner as the very first one. Other distinguishing features on this Thar #1 will include customised badging on the vehicle which will flaunt the owner's initials, carry serial number '1' on the decorative plate on the dashboard and leatherette seats.

