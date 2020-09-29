New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mahindra Thar#1 Auction Hits The ₹ 1 Crore Mark

language dropdown

Mahindra will announce the winner of the Thar#1 auction on October 2, the same day it launches the car in India.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The owner of Thar #1 will contribute towards a noble cause related to COVID-19 relief work.

It was just yesterday that we told you about the Thar#1 reaching the ₹ 90 lakh mark and now the big moment has come where the car has reached the ₹ 1 crore mark. The bidder who has made this offer is Aakash Minda from New Delhi. Today is the last day for all the bids and reaching this milestone is certainly a big thing. The Mahindra #1 has already garnered interest from more than 5444 registered individuals and it being a one of a kind model, the opportunity to own one is absolutely at the core of this auction. The bids were placed at an increment level of ₹ 25,000 but we are yet to know how many bids were made. In fact, the bid has now gone up to 1.02 crore with Abhishek Datta from Medinapur out bidding Aaksh Minda's offer. 

Also Read: Mahindra's Thar #1 To Be Auctioned Online For A Charitable Cause​

cqmevl6c

The bidding for the Thar #1 started from September 24, 2020 

But as we told you earlier, the auction of the Thar #1 is for a good cause. The owner will contribute towards a noble cause related to COVID-19 relief work. The winning bid will have five variants and six colour options to choose from. Mahindra will match the amount raised at the auction and the entire proceeds will be donated to a charitable organization supporting COVID-19 relief. We are yet to know how many bids were placed for the Thar. 

fumahm48

Also Read: New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too​

mj9bl1fg

This one of its kind All-New Thar will come emblazoned with the Thar #1 badge

The winning bidder can also decide on his choice of the charitable organization from three options. These charitable organizations/funds are: Naandi Foundation, which is working to create sustainable livelihoods in the food and agriculture sectors in a post COVID-19 world through upskilling, Swades Foundation, which is building rural life and livelihoods as part of its COVID-19 relief & recovery programme and PM Cares Fund.

Also Read: Mahindra Flags Off Thar 'Her Drive' From Mumbai To Igatpuri With 25 Women​

0 Comments

Mahindra will announce the winner of the Thar#1 auction on October 2, the same day it launches the car in India. The Thar #1 will truly be a one of its kind and will come emblazoned with the Thar #1 badge, distinguishing the owner as the very first one. Other distinguishing features on this Thar #1 will include customised badging on the vehicle which will flaunt the owner's initials, carry serial number '1' on the decorative plate on the dashboard and leatherette seats.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Unveiled; Gets More Power And Stealth Edition 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Unveiled; Gets More Power And Stealth Edition
Toyota's Annual Global Electrified Vehicles Sales Could Reach 5.5 Million By 2025: Report Toyota's Annual Global Electrified Vehicles Sales Could Reach 5.5 Million By 2025: Report
Aston Martin's Formula One Car To Don Green And Pink Livery Aston Martin's Formula One Car To Don Green And Pink Livery
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Gets Performance Accessories Ducati Streetfighter V4 Gets Performance Accessories
Groupe PSA & FCA Company Stellantis Announces Board Members Groupe PSA & FCA Company Stellantis Announces Board Members
Mahindra Thar#1 Auction Hits The Rs. 1 Crore Mark Mahindra Thar#1 Auction Hits The Rs. 1 Crore Mark
Buick Teases Electra Concept Foreshadowing Its Electric Future  Buick Teases Electra Concept Foreshadowing Its Electric Future 
Diesel Sees Marginal Price Cut Of Up To 8 Paise In Metros; Petrol Rates Unchanged Diesel Sees Marginal Price Cut Of Up To 8 Paise In Metros; Petrol Rates Unchanged
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Engine Specifications And Price Details Leaked Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Engine Specifications And Price Details Leaked
Groupe PSA Launches Eurorepar In India; Signs Agreement With GoMechanic Groupe PSA Launches Eurorepar In India; Signs Agreement With GoMechanic
Hyundai Forms New Task Force To Support Flood Affected Customers In Udupi Hyundai Forms New Task Force To Support Flood Affected Customers In Udupi
New Benelli 650 GT Shown In Type Approval Documents New Benelli 650 GT Shown In Type Approval Documents
U.S. EPA Chief Challenges California Effort To Mandate Zero Emission Vehicles In 2035 U.S. EPA Chief Challenges California Effort To Mandate Zero Emission Vehicles In 2035
Fiat To Pay $9.5 Million U.S. Fine For Misleading Investors On Emissions Audit: Report Fiat To Pay $9.5 Million U.S. Fine For Misleading Investors On Emissions Audit: Report
BMW Files Patents For Road-Sensing Traction Control BMW Files Patents For Road-Sensing Traction Control
Image of Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Engine Specifications And Price Details Leaked
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Engine Specifications And Price Details Leaked
BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 On Sale With Low EMI Scheme Of Rs. 4,999
BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 On Sale With Low EMI Scheme Of Rs. 4,999
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities