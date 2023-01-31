  • Home
Maruti Suzuki India Crosses 2.5 Crore Cumulative Sales Mark

Maruti Suzuki India achieved the 2.5 crore domestic sales mark on January 9, 2023.
authorBy Pratik Rakshit
31-Jan-23 10:42 AM IST
Japanese auto major Suzuki Motor Corporation on Monday said its subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India has crossed 2.5 crore domestic sales milestone earlier this month. Maruti Suzuki India achieved the sales mark on January 9, 2023. The cumulative sales of hybrid and CNG models are around 21 lakh units.

 

"Maruti Suzuki will continue to provide products marked with safety, high reliability, and eco-friendliness, and contribute to the sustainable development of the automobile industry," the Japanese auto maker noted.

 

Suzuki signed a joint venture agreement with Maruti Udyog, the predecessor of Maruti Suzuki in 1982 and rolled out its first car -- Maruti 800 -- in December 1983.

 

Maruti Suzuki rolled out its first car in India - Maruti 800 - in December 1983.

 

Currently, 17 models are produced and sold in India, and Maruti Suzuki is strengthening its portfolio in the recently growing SUV models while also making efforts in popularising hybrid and CNG models, Suzuki Motor Corporation said in a statement.

 

Maruti Suzuki India achieved one crore sales mark in February 2012; two crore sales milestone in July 2019 and 2.5 crore sales mark in January this year.

