Maruti Suzuki Raises Prices By Average 1.1% Across Models

In December, Maruti had said it would have to raise prices in January to pass on the impact from high inflation and cost pressures related to regulatory requirements.
authorBy Reuters
31-Jan-23 03:37 PM IST
India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Monday said it was raising prices by an average 1.1% across its models, with effect from Jan. 16, prompted by cost pressures.

line