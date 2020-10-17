New Cars and Bikes in India
McLaren Reveals The Elva Gulf Theme At Goodwood SpeedWeek

McLaren has revealed the Elva Gulf Theme which is a celebration of the renewed relationship between McLaren and the Gulf Oil brand.

Just 149 examples of the Ultimate Series roadster will be available to customer order expand View Photos
McLaren has revealed the Elva Gulf Theme which is a celebration of the renewed relationship between McLaren and the Gulf Oil brand. The unique McLaren roadster in blue and orange Gulf colours makes its world debut at Goodwood SpeedWeek. McLaren and Gulf recently confirmed a new partnership that renews a historic union between the two brands that originated in the 1960s, a decade when both companies made their first forays into motorsport.

boonp2i8

The McLaren Elva Gulf Theme is one of the rarest McLarens ever produced

Under the new partnership, McLaren Automotive customers will have the opportunity to commission Gulf-liveried cars directly from MSO. These follow cars inspired by the famous facing livery designed and produced by MSO prior to the renewed relationship being agreed.

The Elva, which follows the McLaren P1TM, McLaren Senna and Speedtail in McLaren's Ultimate Series, links McLaren's heritage to its present and future with a name and style that recalls the McLaren-Elva sports racers of the 1960s. These were among the first sportscars designed and raced by Bruce McLaren and the company he founded, and the new Elva evokes the true spirit of driving enjoyment symbolised by this era.

jhlrg798

McLaren Automotive customers will have the opportunity to commission Gulf-liveried cars directly from MSO

The Ultimate Series roadster retains the lightweight construction philosophy of its forebear and is at the cutting-edge of automotive technology. The body design of the screenless, roofless Elva, for example, incorporates an innovative Active Air Management System (AAMS) that creates a virtual canopy over the seamlessly-integrated cockpit. The 815PS and 800Nm developed by the 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine ensure that the Elva delivers astonishing performance and incredible levels of driving enjoyment.

With deliveries of the Elva commencing this year, MSO has already completed the specification of the first cars and is well-advanced in discussions with customers to create further dramatic paintwork and liveries. Just 149 examples of the Ultimate Series roadster will be available to customer order, making it one of the rarest McLarens ever produced.

