  • Nayara Energy Offers Gasoil For The First Time Since Sept

India's Nayara Energy has issued a tender to sell high-speed diesel or gasoil for first time since September.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
22-Dec-22 09:20 AM IST
India's Nayara Energy has issued a tender to sell high-speed diesel or gasoil for first time since September, according to three sources close to the matter on Wednesday.

The tender for 65,000-70,000 tonnes of high-speed diesel loading between Dec. 21 and Dec. 25 closes on Dec. 1, with the bid validity timing on the same day, they said.

The company previously sold October-loading gasoil via a tender issued in September, one of the three sources said.

A second of the three sources attributed the issuance of the tender to the the company's maintenance schedule at its Vadinar site in November being on track to end soon.  

Nayara could not be immediately reached for a comment.

