New Lexus RX To Make India Debut At 2023 Auto Expo

Lexus India has revealed that it will be bringing the new RX SUV to India at the Auto Expo 2023. The company is expected to debut the model at the show along with providing details on the specifications for the India-bound model. The company has so far confirmed that there will be two variants for the new RX.

Lexus revealed the new RX for global markets earlier this year with Lexus India only sharing a teaser of the SUV. The fifth-gen RX follows an evolutionary design over its predecessor. The nose is characterised by the Lexus trademark spindle grille – now featuring a mesh design flanked by sleeker headlamps with angular DRLs. Down the sides, the SUV still features the coupe-esque roofline with the window line extending into a blacked-out section on the C-pillar. The wheel arches too are more rounded compared to the current model while round the back an integrated spoiler sits above the rear windscreen and the tail-lamps are connected via a full-width lightbar.

The cabin too sees an evolution in design with a new 14-inch touchscreen now neatly integrated into the centre console and acting as the nerve centre for most in-car functions. The driver too gets a digital display in the instrument binnacle with the overall design giving the cabin a much cleaner look. Space too is expected to be up as compared to the older model with the wheelbase up by 60mm over the outgoing model.

Coming to the engine line-up. The new RX gets a choice of petrol, strong hybrid and plug-in hybrid engine options. The range starts from the non-hybrid RX 350 featuring a turbocharged petrol engine with the RX 350h using a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated engine in conjunction with an electric motor. Also in the line-up is a new RX450h+ plug-in hybrid while the top-end RX500h features a turbo-petrol engine working in conjunction with electric motors for the first time in a Lexus.

For the Indian market, we could expect Lexus to continue to offer the RX with strong hybrid powertrain options though it remains to be seen if the standard petrol and plug-in-hybrid variants will be offered.