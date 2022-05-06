  • Home
  • News
  • New Mahindra Scorpio Teased Ahead Of Debut

New Mahindra Scorpio Teased Ahead Of Debut

The Mahindra Z101 or the new Mahindra Scorpio is designed by the Mahindra India Design Studio (M.I.D.S) in Mumbai and engineered at the facilities of Mahindra Research Valley (M.R.V.) near Chennai.
authorBy Pratik Rakshit
06-May-22 04:49 PM IST
New Mahindra Scorpio Teased Ahead Of Debut banner
Highlights
  • The new Mahindra Scorpio is all set for its market debut.
  • Codenamed Z101, the new Mahindra Scorpio returns in the D-segment of SUVs
  • New Mahindra Scorpio is designed by the Mahindra India Design Studio.

After multiple sightings of the test mule, the new Mahindra Scorpio is all set for its market debut, and we know this because the company today teased the SUV. Codenamed Z101, the new Mahindra Scorpio returns to the D-segment of SUVs with a new design, premium interior, and the latest features, typical of recent Mahindra cars, as it will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Tata Harrier in the Indian market. The Mahindra Z101 or the new Mahindra Scorpio is designed by the Mahindra India Design Studio (M.I.D.S) in Mumbai and engineered at the facilities of Mahindra Research Valley (M.R.V.) near Chennai.

pvgk9ndg

New Mahindra Scorpio would also get a 360-degree camera 

Also Read: New-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Again With Sequential Turn Indicators

The teaser partially shows the LED twin-pod projector headlamps and LED fog lamps. However, the recent camouflaged version of the new Scorpio reveals much more such as the large chrome grille and the new logo it houses as well as side-steps, roof rails, high-mounted stop lamps, and rear spoiler. A new set of images of the new Scorpio gives a glimpse inside the SUV, which is a huge step up from the previous generation model. It now comes with a centre console subjugated by a large landscape-oriented touchscreen, while the controls for the dual-zone climate control and other electronics are positioned below it.

t2p4ss98

New-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Again With Sequential Turn Indicators

Also Read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Testing

The instrument cluster also receives a major upgrade, as it now features a physical dial-based instrument cluster with coloured MID. The Scorpio also receives a tyre pressure monitoring system, seat belt reminders, and a front tyre angle warning, like the new Mahindra Thar. Also, expect wireless phone charging capability on the new Scorpio. Taking a cue from the Thar, are the roof-mounted speakers, and a large sunroof, possibly inspired by the Mahindra XUV700.  

g0sj1qpo

The new Mahindra Scorpio would get drive modes, ESC, mild-hybrid tech, and a wireless phone charger.

Also Read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Testing Again

The heart of the new Mahindra Scorpio will be powered by Mahindra's new turbocharged units offered in both petrol and diesel guises. While the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol would develop 150 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine would produce 130 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The transmission on both engines is expected to be handled by a 6-speed manual and an optional 6-speed torque convertor automatic unit.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Diwali 2022: Top 5 Cars With Longest Waiting Period This Festive Season
Diwali 2022: Top 5 Cars With Longest Waiting Period This Festive Season
19 days ago
Anand Mahindra Names His New Scorpio-N ‘Bheem’ After Receiving 77% Votes On Twitter
Anand Mahindra Names His New Scorpio-N ‘Bheem’ After Receiving 77% Votes On Twitter
27 days ago
Old Is Clearly Gold, Says Anand Mahindra As Scorpio Classic Receives Highest Incremental Bookings In September
Old Is Clearly Gold, Says Anand Mahindra As Scorpio Classic Receives Highest Incremental Bookings In September
1 month ago
Mahindra Commences Deliveries Of The All-New Scorpio-N
Mahindra Commences Deliveries Of The All-New Scorpio-N
1 month ago
car
Mahindra Scorpio
Starts at ₹ 13.54 Lakh
0
7.3
10
c&b expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features

Question Of The Day

What is your preferred mode of commute for a road trip?

Mahindra Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Top trending

1Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
2Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300