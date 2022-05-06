New Mahindra Scorpio Teased Ahead Of Debut

After multiple sightings of the test mule, the new Mahindra Scorpio is all set for its market debut, and we know this because the company today teased the SUV. Codenamed Z101, the new Mahindra Scorpio returns to the D-segment of SUVs with a new design, premium interior, and the latest features, typical of recent Mahindra cars, as it will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Tata Harrier in the Indian market. The Mahindra Z101 or the new Mahindra Scorpio is designed by the Mahindra India Design Studio (M.I.D.S) in Mumbai and engineered at the facilities of Mahindra Research Valley (M.R.V.) near Chennai.

New Mahindra Scorpio would also get a 360-degree camera

The teaser partially shows the LED twin-pod projector headlamps and LED fog lamps. However, the recent camouflaged version of the new Scorpio reveals much more such as the large chrome grille and the new logo it houses as well as side-steps, roof rails, high-mounted stop lamps, and rear spoiler. A new set of images of the new Scorpio gives a glimpse inside the SUV, which is a huge step up from the previous generation model. It now comes with a centre console subjugated by a large landscape-oriented touchscreen, while the controls for the dual-zone climate control and other electronics are positioned below it.

The instrument cluster also receives a major upgrade, as it now features a physical dial-based instrument cluster with coloured MID. The Scorpio also receives a tyre pressure monitoring system, seat belt reminders, and a front tyre angle warning, like the new Mahindra Thar. Also, expect wireless phone charging capability on the new Scorpio. Taking a cue from the Thar, are the roof-mounted speakers, and a large sunroof, possibly inspired by the Mahindra XUV700.

The new Mahindra Scorpio would get drive modes, ESC, mild-hybrid tech, and a wireless phone charger.

The heart of the new Mahindra Scorpio will be powered by Mahindra's new turbocharged units offered in both petrol and diesel guises. While the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol would develop 150 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine would produce 130 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The transmission on both engines is expected to be handled by a 6-speed manual and an optional 6-speed torque convertor automatic unit.