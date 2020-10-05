New Cars and Bikes in India
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah, the ex-Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, took a test drive of the new Mahindra Thar, and called it "an amazing vehicle". Congratulating the carmaker, Abdullah said he's eager to drive the SUV on snow & off-road into the mountains.

The ex-Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah with the new Mahindra Thar

Highlights

  • J&K's ex-Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah took a test drive of the new Thar
  • The new Mahindra Thar was launched on October 2, 2020
  • The 2020 Mahindra Thar gets new styling and modern creature comforts

The ex-Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah recently took a test drive of the new Mahindra Thar and was very impressed by it. Posting few photos from his test drive along with his father Farooq Abdullah, also the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, on social media, Omar said - "Took dad for a spin in the new Mahindra Thar. What an amazing vehicle! I loved the short drive & can't wait to take it for a longer one when it snows & off-road into the mountains. Take a bow team Mahindra. Kudos Anand Mahindra." However, right now it's unclear whether Omar Abdullah has bought the new Thar or not.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 9.80 Lakh

The new-gen Mahindra Thar was launched in India on October 2, 2020, on Gandhi Jayanti. Priced between ₹ 9.80 lakh and ₹ 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India) the new-gen Thar is based on a new platform and gets new design & styling along with a host of modern features. The model is offered in two key options - an adventure-spec AX series and a more lifestyle-oriented LX series, and the model tested my Abdullah is the latter.

Also Read: New-Gen Mahindra Thar 4x4: Variants Explained In Detail

mfcuu9qs

Omar Abdullah took the test drive along with his father, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah

Replying to Omar, Mahindra Group Chariman, Anand Mahindra said,"Coming from you, that's an enormous compliment! I know you're very demanding of the cars you drive."

Also Read: Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New Comparison Review

Compared to the old Thar, the new-gen model for the first time comes with the option for a fixed hardtop roof, along with new creature comforts like a touchscreen infotainment system, multi-functional steering wheel, power windows, premium and well-bolstered seats among others. The Thar also gets front-facing rear seats, alloy wheels and safety features like - dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, high-speed alert, and rear parking sensors.

Also Read: New Mahindra Thar Review | 2020 Mahindra Thar Petrol Automatic First Drive

g8uhf4ng

Add image caption here

The 2020 Mahindra Thar is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a brand new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol. The updated diesel engine makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, whereas the all-new turbo petrol mill develops 150 bhp and 320 Nm of power figures. Transmission duties will be carried out by a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There's a 4x4 available as well and a mechanical differential where you'll be able to engage 4L and 4H, along with a brake locking differential.

Bookings for the SUV have already opened, and deliveries will start from November 1, 2020.

Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020

CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts

London Transport Regulator Strips Ola's Operating Licence Over Public Safety Failings

Mahindra Emerges As Largest Commercial Vehicle Maker In India In The First Half Of FY21

Tesla To Buy German Battery Assembly Maker: Report

All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

MG Motor Introduces New My MG Shield Program For The Upcoming Gloster SUV

High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Discounts & Offers Up To Rs. 47,500 On BS6 Datsun Cars In October 2020

Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito

CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts

Mahindra Emerges As Largest Commercial Vehicle Maker In India In The First Half Of FY21

London Transport Regulator Strips Ola's Operating Licence Over Public Safety Failings

Tesla To Buy German Battery Assembly Maker: Report

Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020

All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

MG Hector Facelift Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage

Honda Confirms 17th U.S. Death In Takata Airbag Rupture

Alieno Reveals The Cabin Of The Arcanum All-Electric Hypercar

Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito

Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020

Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India

Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane

London Transport Regulator Strips Ola's Operating Licence Over Public Safety Failings

