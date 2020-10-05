Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

The ex-Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah recently took a test drive of the new Mahindra Thar and was very impressed by it. Posting few photos from his test drive along with his father Farooq Abdullah, also the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, on social media, Omar said - "Took dad for a spin in the new Mahindra Thar. What an amazing vehicle! I loved the short drive & can't wait to take it for a longer one when it snows & off-road into the mountains. Take a bow team Mahindra. Kudos Anand Mahindra." However, right now it's unclear whether Omar Abdullah has bought the new Thar or not.

Took dad for a spin in the new @MahindraRise Thar. What an amazing vehicle! I loved the short drive & can't wait to take it for a longer one when it snows & off-road in to the mountains. Take a bow team Mahindra. Kudos @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/3By3yCTFeU — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 5, 2020

The new-gen Mahindra Thar was launched in India on October 2, 2020, on Gandhi Jayanti. Priced between ₹ 9.80 lakh and ₹ 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India) the new-gen Thar is based on a new platform and gets new design & styling along with a host of modern features. The model is offered in two key options - an adventure-spec AX series and a more lifestyle-oriented LX series, and the model tested my Abdullah is the latter.

Omar Abdullah took the test drive along with his father, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah

Replying to Omar, Mahindra Group Chariman, Anand Mahindra said,"Coming from you, that's an enormous compliment! I know you're very demanding of the cars you drive."

Coming from you, that's an enormous compliment! I know you're very demanding of the cars you drive....???????? — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 5, 2020

Compared to the old Thar, the new-gen model for the first time comes with the option for a fixed hardtop roof, along with new creature comforts like a touchscreen infotainment system, multi-functional steering wheel, power windows, premium and well-bolstered seats among others. The Thar also gets front-facing rear seats, alloy wheels and safety features like - dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, high-speed alert, and rear parking sensors.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a brand new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol. The updated diesel engine makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, whereas the all-new turbo petrol mill develops 150 bhp and 320 Nm of power figures. Transmission duties will be carried out by a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There's a 4x4 available as well and a mechanical differential where you'll be able to engage 4L and 4H, along with a brake locking differential.

Bookings for the SUV have already opened, and deliveries will start from November 1, 2020.

