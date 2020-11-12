New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Nissan Cuts Annual Operating Loss Estimate To 340 Billion Yen

Nissan, which is drastically restructuring its business, has revised its full-year forecast to an operating loss of 340 billion yen ($3.23 billion) from a previous prediction for a record 470 billion yen loss.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
Earlier, Nissan had predicted for a record 470 billion yen loss expand View Photos
Earlier, Nissan had predicted for a record 470 billion yen loss

Nissan Motor Co Ltd revised its full-year forecast to an operating loss of 340 billion yen ($3.23 billion) from a previous prediction for a record 470 billion yen loss. That compares with a Refinitiv consensus estimate of a 335 billion yen loss from 23 analysts.

Japan's third-largest automaker, which is drastically restructuring its business, posted a 4.83 billion yen operating loss in the three months ended Sept. 30 after sales fell due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That is less than an average estimate of a 80.6 billion yen operating loss from a Refinitiv poll of 5 analysts and compares with a 30 billion yen profit for the same period a year earlier.

eptm7ch4

Nissan posted a 4.83 billion yen operating loss in the three months ended Sept. 30 after sales fell due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nissan raised its forecast for full-year global vehicles sales to 4.165 million units compared with an earlier forecast of 4.13 million units, although that still represents a decline from the previous year.

Newsbeep

In a draw-back from the aggressive expansion pursued by ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn, Nissan plans to cut production and its vehicle line up by a fifth, and slash costs by 300 billion yen in three years in a bid to improve profitability.

It is also focusing on sales in China and the United States. In September, CEO Makoto Uchida said his company would launch nine new and re-designed models by 2025, including plug-in electrical vehicles and hybrid electrical cars that charge with a gasoline engine.

To bolster its finances amid the coronavirus downturn, Nissan has said it would issue $8 billion in dollar-denominated bonds and was considering euro-denominated debt.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Hyundai i20 Review: Petrol And Diesel Driven
2020 Hyundai i20 Review: Petrol And Diesel Driven
Maruti Suzuki Introduces New Festive Edition Variants On The Alto, Celerio And WagonR
Maruti Suzuki Introduces New Festive Edition Variants On The Alto, Celerio And WagonR
Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles
Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles
BMW CEO Says He Is Weighing Options For Mobility JV With Daimler
BMW CEO Says He Is Weighing Options For Mobility JV With Daimler
Porsche Reveals 3 Unreleased Concept Cars As Part Of 'Porsche Unseen' Project
Porsche Reveals 3 Unreleased Concept Cars As Part Of 'Porsche Unseen' Project
2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Unveiled
2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Unveiled
Auto Industry Bodies SIAM & FADA Welcome The New Production Linked Incentive Scheme
Auto Industry Bodies SIAM & FADA Welcome The New Production Linked Incentive Scheme
Nissan Cuts Annual Operating Loss Estimate To 340 Billion Yen
Nissan Cuts Annual Operating Loss Estimate To 340 Billion Yen
Mercedes-Benz Berlin Plant Boss To Join Tesla: Report
Mercedes-Benz Berlin Plant Boss To Join Tesla: Report
Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles
Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles
BMW CEO Says He Is Weighing Options For Mobility JV With Daimler
BMW CEO Says He Is Weighing Options For Mobility JV With Daimler
Maruti Suzuki Introduces New Festive Edition Variants On The Alto, Celerio And WagonR
Maruti Suzuki Introduces New Festive Edition Variants On The Alto, Celerio And WagonR
Porsche Reveals 3 Unreleased Concept Cars As Part Of 'Porsche Unseen' Project
Porsche Reveals 3 Unreleased Concept Cars As Part Of 'Porsche Unseen' Project
2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Unveiled
2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Unveiled
Auto Industry Bodies SIAM & FADA Welcome The New Production Linked Incentive Scheme
Auto Industry Bodies SIAM & FADA Welcome The New Production Linked Incentive Scheme
Honda 2Wheelers And Repsol Lubricants To Launch New Honda Repsol Moto Engine Oil
Honda 2Wheelers And Repsol Lubricants To Launch New Honda Repsol Moto Engine Oil
MotoGP: Marquez To Return Only In 2021, Bradl Will Continue With Honda For Final Races
MotoGP: Marquez To Return Only In 2021, Bradl Will Continue With Honda For Final Races
2021 BMW iX All-Electric Flagship SUV Breaks Cover With 503 bhp and 600 Km Range
2021 BMW iX All-Electric Flagship SUV Breaks Cover With 503 bhp and 600 Km Range
Nissan's Prospects Brighten As China Rebounds, But Struggle Ahead For Weakened Car Maker
Nissan's Prospects Brighten As China Rebounds, But Struggle Ahead For Weakened Car Maker
751 Hero Glamour Motorcycles Delivered To The Karnataka Police Department
751 Hero Glamour Motorcycles Delivered To The Karnataka Police Department
2021 Honda CRF250L, CRF250 Rally Revealed
2021 Honda CRF250L, CRF250 Rally Revealed
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
2020 Hyundai i20 Review: Petrol And Diesel Driven
2020 Hyundai i20 Review: Petrol And Diesel Driven
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
Toyota India Declares Lockout At Its Bidadi Manufacturing Facility In Karnataka
Toyota India Declares Lockout At Its Bidadi Manufacturing Facility In Karnataka

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
2020 Hyundai i20 Review: Petrol And Diesel Driven
2020 Hyundai i20 Review: Petrol And Diesel Driven
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities