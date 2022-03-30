  • Home
  • News
  • NXP Forecasts Sales Growth Driven By Connected Vehicles

NXP Forecasts Sales Growth Driven By Connected Vehicles

NXP Chief Executive Kurt Sievers said the company intended to focus on key areas where more chips are going into cars and where NXP believes it can hold a market position at least twice that of any competitor.
authorBy Carandbike Team
30-Mar-22 07:02 PM IST
NXP Forecasts Sales Growth Driven By Connected Vehicles banner

Chipmaker NXP Semiconductors on Thursday said it believes it will hit $15 billion in sales by 2024, with much of the expansion coming from internet-connected electric vehicles.

The Dutch company already derives about half of its revenue, which it forecast will reach $11 billion this year, from the automotive sector. Speaking with Reuters after holding a presentation for investors, NXP Chief Executive Kurt Sievers said the company intended to focus on key areas where more chips are going into cars and where NXP believes it can hold a market position at least twice that of any competitor.

One of those areas is radar sensors, which are increasingly being put into cars for safety systems that can automatically brake before a collision. NXP has 44% market share in that field and $600 million in sales today, and Sievers said the company believes radar chips could hit $1 billion in sales by 2024.

s150iseo

NXP competes against Marvell Technology in selling such chips, but Sievers said NXP believes it has leading market share.

But perhaps the most lucrative for NXP could be chips that help connect cars to the internet so they can be updated with new software to unlock features or services that carmakers can charge money for. Tesla Inc pioneered the business model, and the automotive industry is looking to adopt it more broadly.

NXP makes both the "gateway" chips that connect the vehicle to the internet and the "domain controllers" that can distribute software updates to various subsystems in the car, such as the drivetrain.

NXP competes against Marvell Technology in selling such chips, but Sievers said NXP believes it has leading market share.

"Tomorrow's cars will be updated over their lifetime with fresh software in order to boost performance and allow new use cases on an existing piece of hardware. And the entry door for these downloads of new software has to be highly secure," Sievers said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Related Articles
Vedanta, Foxconn JV Pick Gujarat For Setting Up $20 Billion India Semiconductor Foray - Sources
Vedanta, Foxconn JV Pick Gujarat For Setting Up $20 Billion India Semiconductor Foray - Sources
3 days ago
Vedanta, Foxconn JV Pick Gujarat For Setting Up $20 Billion India Semiconductor Foray - Sources
Vedanta, Foxconn JV Pick Gujarat For Setting Up $20 Billion India Semiconductor Foray - Sources
18 days ago
Chip Stocks Slip As Taiwan Tensions Mount
Chip Stocks Slip As Taiwan Tensions Mount
1 month ago
Michigan Working To Attract Chip Manufacturers Under New U.S. Bill - Report
Michigan Working To Attract Chip Manufacturers Under New U.S. Bill - Report
1 month ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This Navratri, which car launch are you looking forward to?