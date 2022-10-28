  • Home
  • News
  • Oil Settles Lower On China COVID Flare-Up, Recession Fear

Oil Settles Lower On China COVID Flare-Up, Recession Fear

World Bank President David Malpass and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned on Monday of a growing risk of global recession and said inflation remained a continuing problem.
authorBy Reuters
2 mins read
29-Oct-22 04:48 AM IST
Oil Settles Lower On China COVID Flare-Up, Recession Fear banner

Oil prices settled 2% lower on Tuesday, extending the previous session's almost 2% decline, as recession fears and a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China raised concerns over global demand.

World Bank President David Malpass and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned on Monday of a growing risk of global recession and said inflation remained a continuing problem.

Brent crude settled down $1.90, or 2%, to $94.29 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled down $1.78, or 2%, to $89.35.

"There is growing pessimism in the markets now," said Craig Erlam of brokerage OANDA.

Oil surged early this year, bringing Brent close to its record high of $147 as Russia's invasion of Ukraine added to supply concerns, but prices have slid on economic fears.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles were expected to have risen last week after having fallen the prior two weeks, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Fears of a further hit to demand in China also weighed. Authorities have stepped up coronavirus testing in Shanghai and other large cities as COVID-19 infections rise again.

"From an economic perspective, it seems like China's throwing the baby out with the bathwater by continuing to lock down its population to lower cases," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Oil also came under pressure from a strong dollar, which hit multi-year highs on worries about interest rate increases and escalation of the Ukraine war. [USD/]

A strong dollar makes oil more expensive for buyers with other currencies and tends to weigh on risk appetite.

Losses were limited, however, by a tight market and last week's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, together known as OPEC+, to lower their output target by 2 million barrels per day.

President Joe Biden is re-evaluating the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announced last week it would cut oil production, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"An undersupply is even looming next year because the production cut is supposed to apply until the end of 2023, according to the OPEC+ decision," a Commerzbank report said.

Related Articles
Western Officials Finalizing Plans For Russia Oil-Price Cap
Western Officials Finalizing Plans For Russia Oil-Price Cap
1 hour ago
Oil Rises On Strong Crude Demand, Easing Recession Fears: Report
Oil Rises On Strong Crude Demand, Easing Recession Fears: Report
1 hour ago
Oil Prices Ease On Chinese Demand Data, Stronger Dollar
Oil Prices Ease On Chinese Demand Data, Stronger Dollar
1 hour ago
Nigeria Orders Final Seizure Of houses, Cars Of Former Oil Minister
Nigeria Orders Final Seizure Of houses, Cars Of Former Oil Minister
1 hour ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which one out of the two would you go for?