Ola S1 Air vs Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter: Price Comparison

Ola Electric has launched the Ola S1 Air electric scooter to "end ICE age". We take a look at how its pricing compares with two of the most popular ICE scooters.
25-Oct-22
3 mins read
25-Oct-22 12:33 PM IST
Highlights
  • The Ola S1 Air is priced at Rs. 84,999 (Ex-Showroom).
  • The Honda Activa 6G is priced between Rs. 73,086 to Rs. 75,586 (Ex-Showroom).
  • The TVS Jupiter is priced starting from Rs. 69,990, going all the way up to Rs. 85,246 (Ex-Showroom).

In the Ola S1 Air, Ola Electric has launched its most affordable electric scooter yet. It is based on the Ola S1 & S1 Pro, but it's 25 kgs lighter than the latter, and gets a few changes too. The Ola S1 Air is launched at a lucrative price of Rs. 84,999 (Ex-Showroom), which puts it up against some petrol powered scooters too, instead of just electrics. Underneath the skin is a smaller 2.5 kW battery, capable of delivering a range of upto 101 km, and it is paired to a smaller 4.5 kW hub mounted motor, which can power the scooter from 0-60 kmph in 9.8 seconds. The scooter has a top speed of 90 kmph, and can be charged from 0-100% in 4.5 hours.

The Ola S1 Air is priced at Rs. 84,999 (Ex-Showroom).

At that price point, the Ola S1 Air goes up against some of the best-selling scooters in India, like the Honda Activa 6G, and the TVS Jupiter. Ola Electric says that it aims to “end ICE age”, and this e-scooter is a stepping stone in that direction. Let's take a look at how the Ola S1 Air's pricing compares with two of the most successful ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) powered scooters in India.

Honda Activa 6G

The Honda Activa 6G is priced between Rs. 73,086 to Rs. 75,586 (Ex-Showroom).

Honda Activa has been in the Indian market for a while now, and as the name suggests, it is now in its 6th generation. The Honda Activa 6G continues to pull big numbers when it comes to scooters, thanks to its reliability. The Honda Activa 6G is offered in 2 variants, with  ex-showroom prices starting at Rs. 73,086, going up to Rs. 75,586. While the Honda Activa 6G is considerably cheaper than the Ola S1 Air, it misses out on prominent features like a digital display & bluetooth connectivity.

TVS Jupiter

The TVS Jupiter is priced starting from Rs. 69,990, going all the way up to Rs. 85,246 (Ex-Showroom).

TVS Jupiter is one of the most popular scooters by an Indian brand currently on sale in India. It was designed to take on the Honda Activa, and while the Activa continues to retain its popularity, the Jupiter has been a worthy opponent to it. The Jupiter is offered in a host of different variants, which are prices starting from Rs. 69,990, going all the way up to Rs. 85,246 (Ex-Showroom). The top two variants of the Jupiter also get a disc brake up front, which is missing on the Ola S1 Air. 

On the other hand, while the Jupiter does get a digital instrument unit with bluetooth connectivity, it's only an LCD display, and not a colour TFT screen like on the Ola S1 Air. The digital instrument unit with bluetooth connectivity is also limited only to the top variant, which is costlier than the Ola S1 Air, albeit ever-so-slightly.

Ola S1 Air vs Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter: Price Comparison

Ola S1 Air

Honda Activa

TVS Jupiter

Rs. 84,999

STD

Rs. 73,086

SMW

Rs. 69,990
 

DLX

Rs. 75,586

Base

Rs. 73,671
 

ZX

Rs. 78,446

ZX Disc

Rs. 82,446

ZX SmartXonnect

Rs. 85,246

(All prices are Ex-Showroom)

