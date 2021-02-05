New Cars and Bikes in India
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By Around 30 Paise; Touches New High In Delhi At ₹ 86.95/Litre

In Delhi petrol is priced at Rs. 86.95 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs. 77.13 per litre. At the same time, in Mumbai, petrol prices have touched Rs. 93.49 per litre, while diesel rates have reached Rs. 83.99 per litre.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
Fuel prices in India have been witnessing an upward revision since early January 2021

  • Petrol and diesel prices have increased by around 30 paise in India
  • Petrol prices in Delhi are at an all-time high of Rs. 86.95 litre
  • In Mumbai petrol prices have touched Rs. 93.49 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices in India have gone up for the second consecutive day today, on Friday, January 5, 2021. In the national capital Delhi, today petrol is priced at an all time high of ₹ 86.95 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹ 77.13 per litre. In comparison, petrol and diesel were priced at ₹ 86.65 per litre and ₹ 76.83 per litre, respectively, on February 4, 2021. At the same time, in the country's financial capital, Mumbai, petrol prices have touched ₹ 93.49 per litre, while diesel rates have reached ₹ 83.99 per litre.

City Petrol Diesel
Delhi ₹ 86.95 ₹ 77.13
Mumbai ₹ 93.49 ₹ 83.99
Chennai ₹ 89.39 ₹ 82.33
Kolkata ₹ 88.30 ₹ 80.71
Bengaluru ₹ 89.85 ₹ 81.76
Hyderabad ₹ 90.42 ₹ 84.14
Other metro cities have witnessed similar price hikes in fuel rates. In Kolkata, today petrol is priced at ₹ 88.30 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹ 80.71 per litre, while in Chennai petrol and diesel prices stand at ₹ 89.39 per litre and ₹ 82.33 per litre respectively. On the other hand, in Bengaluru, petrol prices currently stand at ₹ 89.85 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹ 81.76 per litre. At the same time, in Hyderabad, petrol is priced at ₹ 90.42 per litre and diesel is priced at ₹ 84.14 per litre.

Fuel prices in India have been witnessing an upward revision since early January 2021, after remaining stagnant for over a month. Right now, India's oil marketing companies like - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are revising domestic fuel prices on daily bases. Changes in fuel prices are implemented at 6 am every day. The prices are determined as per global benchmarks of crude oil rates, and by also taking into account the changes in the foreign exchange rates. Today, Brent crude grew by 0.38 per cent to $ 58.84 per barrel.

