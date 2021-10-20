Planning To Buy A Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza? Pros And Cons
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is one of the best-selling subcompact SUVs in the country right now. If you are planning to buy one, here are the top five pros and cons that you must know before buying the subcompact SUV.
Highlights
- Prices for the Vitara Brezza SUV starts from Rs. 7.62 lakh
- The SUV gets Maruti Suzuki's latest 7.0-inch Smarplay Studio 2.0 system
- The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift gets a 1.5L mild-hybrid engine
The Vitara Brezza has been one of the best-selling SUVs since it went on sale in India in the year 2016. The SUV has witnessed unparalleled success in India. It also became the first subcompact SUV to clock the 5.5 lakh sales milestone in just 4 and a half years. The mid-life facelift for the SUV was introduced last year in February, and the SUV also made its transition from a diesel-only car to a petrol-only SUV. Prices for the subcompact SUV starts from Rs. 7.62 lakh, going up to Rs. 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are the top 5 pros and cons that you must know before buying the Vitara Brezza.
Pros
- The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has a conventional SUV design giving it a bold stance as well as a great road presence. The overall aesthetics are underlined by the chrome grille, LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, diamond cut alloys, roof rails and more.
- The SUV comes equipped with features like SmartPlay Studio 2.0 touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and navigation. Other key features are automatic climate control, push start-stop button, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, and cruise control.
- The Vitara Brezza comes equipped with dual front airbags, Anti-lock brakes (ABS) with Brake Assist, parking sensors and seatbelt reminder making it one of the safest SUVs in its segment. In fact, it has already received a four-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test.
- The Vitara Brezza is powered by the company's tried and tested 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol motor. It is tuned to offer a peppy 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque.
- The automatic variant of the Vitara Brezza is the most fuel-efficient offering in its class returning fuel efficiency of 18.75 kmpl while the manual version delivers a frugal 17.03 kmpl.
Cons
- While the Vitara Brezza comes loaded with several features, there's no sunroof on offer. In fact, most of its rivals in the segment get one.
- The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza also misses out on connected car tech. We think this is a big miss, considering there's a big demand for the same.
- No diesel engine on offer. Most of its rivals get a diesel engine offering an option for customers to choose a powertrain as per their needs.
- The 4-speed torque converter on the Vitara Brezza is outdated now and feels a bit sluggish. A slicker, more engaging gearbox would have been an attractive deal here.
- With prices starting at Rs. 7.62 lakh and going up to Rs. 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is quite expensive than most of its competition.
