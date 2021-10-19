Planning To Buy The Royal Enfield Meteor 350? Here Are The Pros And Cons
- Prices for Royal Enfield Meteor 350 begin at Rs. 1.98 lakh (Ex-showroom)
- New 349 cc engine is counterbalanced and gets single overhead cam
- 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 replaces the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 and is based on a brand new platform, with a new 350 cc engine and new chassis. When it was introduced in 2020, the Meteor 350 set a new benchmark in product development for Royal Enfield, and has been doing consistently well for the brand since it went on sale in November 2020. The engine is a 349 cc single-cylinder air and oil-cooled engine that makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It comes loaded with features like an LED headlight, LED taillight, dual-channel ABS, USB charging port, tripper navigation system, all-disc brakes, and more.
The same platform is also used on the new Royal Enfield Classic 350, but with slightly different suspension tuning, and the tyres have fatter rubber as well. The Meteor 350 offers a more cruiser-ish stance, than the retro-roadster charm of the Classic 350, but it feels slightly different to ride as well, particularly with better top-end performance on the Meteor 350. But ride quality of the Classic 350 is more comfortable. If you're considering the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, here's a look at its pros and cons.
PROS
- Refined engine, modern engineering with old world 'modern classic' charm
- New twin downtube frame offers good stability and handling
- Alloy wheels come shod with tubeless tyres
- Wide range of customisation and colour options through the Make-It-Yours program
- All-new instrument console with Tripper navigation pod and smartphone connectivity
- Three variants available with a wide range of customisation options
CONS
- The Meteor 350 still doesn't look like a well-proportionate cruiser motorcycle; or as attractive a retro-roadster like the Royal Enfield Classic 350
- Top speed performance is still limited to around 125 kmph, and effortless cruising speed is actually around 110-115 kmph.
- Clutch lever feel is heavy, and could be a spot of bother while using in bumper to bumper traffic for extended periods of time.
- Instrument console misses out on fuel consumption or distance to empty readings.
- Ride quality is slightly firm; not uncomfortable, but over a day's ride, the ride feels firm and not as comfortable as the Royal Enfield Classic 350.
