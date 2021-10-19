Planning To Buy The Royal Enfield Meteor 350? Here Are The Pros And Cons

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 replaces the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 and is based on a brand new platform, with a new 350 cc engine and new chassis. When it was introduced in 2020, the Meteor 350 set a new benchmark in product development for Royal Enfield, and has been doing consistently well for the brand since it went on sale in November 2020. The engine is a 349 cc single-cylinder air and oil-cooled engine that makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It comes loaded with features like an LED headlight, LED taillight, dual-channel ABS, USB charging port, tripper navigation system, all-disc brakes, and more.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review

The same platform is also used on the new Royal Enfield Classic 350, but with slightly different suspension tuning, and the tyres have fatter rubber as well. The Meteor 350 offers a more cruiser-ish stance, than the retro-roadster charm of the Classic 350, but it feels slightly different to ride as well, particularly with better top-end performance on the Meteor 350. But ride quality of the Classic 350 is more comfortable. If you're considering the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, here's a look at its pros and cons.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 Comparison Review

PROS

Refined engine, modern engineering with old world 'modern classic' charm New twin downtube frame offers good stability and handling Alloy wheels come shod with tubeless tyres Wide range of customisation and colour options through the Make-It-Yours program All-new instrument console with Tripper navigation pod and smartphone connectivity Three variants available with a wide range of customisation options

CONS