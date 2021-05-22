Pope Francis To Get First Electric Popemobile From U.S. Firm Fisker

Last year, Francis received a hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai sedan specially designed for his mobility

Los Angeles-based Fisker Inc plans to supply the first pure electric vehicle for Pope Francis next year, it said on Friday, with features such as a solar roof and carpets made of recycled plastic bottles from the ocean.

Fisker will convert its all-electric Ocean sport utility vehicle for use by the pope, providing a retractable glass cupola and sustainable interior materials, such as the carpets.

Also Read: Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile

Co-founders Henrik Fisker, formerly a designer for British luxury carmaker Aston Martin, and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker met the head of the Roman Catholic Church in Vatican City, the company said.

Delivery of custom-made Ocean-based SUV planned for next year

"I got inspired reading that Pope Francis is very considerate about the environment and the impact of climate change for future generations," said Fisker.

Production of the Ocean electric SUV is planned to start in November next year, through contract manufacturer Magna International Inc in Europe.

Also Read: Fisker To Supply Up To 700 Vehicles To UK-Based Onto In 2023

The firm did not reveal the cost of the modified vehicle intended for the pope, but the Fisker Ocean starts at $37,499 in the United States, and 32,000 euros ($39,152) in Germany.

Last year, Francis received a hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai sedan specially designed to ensure his mobility.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.