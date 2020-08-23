New Cars and Bikes in India
Porsche Launches Investigation Into Suspected Engine Manipulation: Report

Porsche has informed Germany's automotive watchdog KBA that it has launched an internal investigation into the suspected manipulation of petrol engines.

Porsche has launched an internal investigation into the suspected manipulation of petrol engines

Volkswagen's luxury sports vehicle unit Porsche AG has launched an internal investigation into the suspected manipulation of petrol engines, German weekly Bild am Sonntag (BamS) reported. Porsche has informed Germany's automotive watchdog KBA, the Stuttgart prosecutor's office, as well as U.S. authorities of suspected illegal changes to hardware and software that could affect exhaust systems and engine components, the paper said.

Also Read: 2021 Porsche Panamera Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

The spokesman said that the issues relate to vehicles developed several years ago

"Porsche is regularly and continuously reviewing technical and regulatory aspects of its vehicles," a Porsche spokesman said. "As part of such internal examinations Porsche has identified issues and has, just like in the past, proactively informed authorities."

The spokesman said that the issues relate to vehicles developed several years ago, adding that there were no indications that current production was affected. The carmaker is working closely with authorities, he said.

BamS, not citing where it obtained the information, said that engines developed between 2008 and 2013 were the subject of the investigation, including those of the Panamera and 911 models.

Also Read: 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Spyder & Cayman GT4 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 1.59 Crore 

1d44j1mg

As part of such internal examinations. Porsche has identified issues and proactively informed authorities.

The paper also said that apart from discussions with employees, meeting protocols and hundreds of thousands of emails were being examined in search of evidence, adding KBA has launched an official investigation.

