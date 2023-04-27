RACEnergy Clears AIS-156 Phase 2 Certification For Swappable Batteries In India

RACEnergy, a battery-swapping tech company, has announced that it has cleared the automotive industry standards (AIS) 156 phase 2 certification for its swappable batteries in India. The tests were completed at the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), making RACEnergy the first battery-swapping company to clear the new certification requirements.

The fresh certification is mandated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to ensure the safety and performance standards of EVs on roads. The AIS-156 Phase 2 certification covers requirements for designing, constructing, and testing battery packs. It also verifies that RACEnergy's swappable battery technology meets the highest safety standards. It is a leap from AIS 048, which regards the safety procedures for thermal, mechanical, and electrical performances.

RACEnergy's co-founder, Arun Sreyas, said, "Our batteries will ensure the safety of EVs on Indian roads, which is crucial for the continued growth of the EV market. As we strive to increase consumer confidence in EV adoption, we remain dedicated to implementing the highest safety standards in all our products and services. The battery packs are also mandatorily IP67 compliant, making them resistant to water and dust ingression, making them safer than before."

The new certifications involve skilled engineers for the construction of batteries, including research in heat transfer material science, expertise in understanding cell chemistry behaviour, and electrical circuit design. RACEnergy claims that the battery is protected internally from catching fire, even if a cell or a group of cells rapidly reach temperatures over 300°C.