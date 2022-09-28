  • Home
  • News
  • Resigned Riders Of Gasoline-Fueled Motorbikes Pay For Parking In Paris

Resigned Riders Of Gasoline-Fueled Motorbikes Pay For Parking In Paris

Paris's town hall decision to make gasoline-fueled motorcycles pay for parking kicked in this Thursday, triggering reactions from riders ranging from resignation to dissatisfaction.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
28-Sep-22 12:18 PM IST
Resigned Riders Of Gasoline-Fueled Motorbikes Pay For Parking In Paris banner

Paris's town hall decision to make gasoline-fueled motorcycles pay for parking kicked in this Thursday, triggering reactions from riders ranging from resignation to dissatisfaction.

The new charge fulfills a campaign promise of socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo and was set to start in January, but the measure was delayed as Hidalgo made a bid for the French presidency in the spring.

The move aims to reduce noise and pollution, as parking for electric motorcycles remains free.

"I'm totally against it (...) I might take the car to come to Paris now, who knows, so we'll have even more traffic jams, this measure is really totally inappropriate", pensioner Herve Jehanin, who lives in the suburbs, told Reuters.

In recent years, Hidalgo has built a network of new bike lanes and increased parking fees for cars in a bid to steer Parisians and commuters towards more environmentally-friendly transport options.

"I just paid my parking fee. This impact is financial but after that I think the goal is to kick out all type of vehicle out of Paris (...) it's sad but that's the way it is," said Sylvain Guittet, an architect whose offices are just outside Paris.

Motorcycling organizations and Paris' conservative opposition have called the motorbike parking fee plan a new tax that will not reduce congestion, while groups representing cyclists and pedestrians have welcomed the move, saying it was long overdue.

"This changes everything (...) the only option left for us will be to let go of our motorbikes but, as things stand now, it is not easy to do everything by bike in Paris," said Antoine Coulis, a 23-year-old student.

Related Articles
Honda Drive To Discover 11: Exploring Coffee Country In Karnataka
Honda Drive To Discover 11: Exploring Coffee Country In Karnataka
1 hour ago
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Launched; Full Price List Revealed
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Launched; Full Price List Revealed
2 hours ago
India Aims To Finalise Six-Airbags Rule By Year-End To Beef Up Road Safety
India Aims To Finalise Six-Airbags Rule By Year-End To Beef Up Road Safety
3 hours ago
German Authority's Probe Finds 'Abnormalities' In Tesla Autopilot - Report
German Authority's Probe Finds 'Abnormalities' In Tesla Autopilot - Report
3 hours ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What would you consider before buying an electric scooter?