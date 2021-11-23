Royal Enfield 650 Twins 120 Year Edition To Be Unveiled At EICMA 2021

Royal Enfield is getting ready to introduce a special edition model of its flagship Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 at the EICMA 2021 show in Milan, Italy. Royal Enfield was established in 1901 and this year marks the brand's 120th anniversary. To commemorate this unique milestone, the special edition models of the 650 Twins will be revealed at EICMA 2021 which will be held between November 25-28, 2021. The event will be opened to the media on November 23, 2021, and the 120 year special edition of the 650 Twins have been teased in a video posted by Royal Enfield.

No mechanical changes are expected on the Special Edition models, but both bikes are expected to come with a unique badge on the side of the fuel tank, as well as a unique gold-finished motif on the top of the fuel tank. The base colour will be chrome, with blacked-out engine casings. Both special edition motorcycles are expected to get hand-painted pinstripes on the fuel tank, as well as on the fuel tank. After the unveil at the EICMA 2021, the new 120 Year Edition models of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 will be launched in India soon, at a slight premium over the standard models.

The 649 cc, parallel-twin engine remains the same, which produces 47 bhp at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. Suspension, brakes, and cycle parts are expected to be retained from the standard model as well. Apart from these two special edition models, Royal Enfield is expected to unveil new concepts and tease other upcoming models at the EICMA 2021 show starting later today.