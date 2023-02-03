Royal Enfield And Vintage Rides Announce Collaboration For Off-Beat Two-Wheeled Expeditions

Royal Enfield and a company called ‘Vintage Rides’ have a announced a collaboration for organising off-beat two-wheeler expeditions across the world. Since 2006, Vintage Rides has operated over 1,000 guided tours exclusively on Royal Enfield. From France, Italy, Mongolia, India, Morocco, and Argentina, Vintage Rides hosts tours in over 18 countries across 4 continents. Adding two new destinations to its roster every year, Vintage Rides has relied on Royal Enfield motorcycles to ensure pure motorcycling experiences in some of the most remote regions of the world.

Mohit Dhar Jayal, Chief Brand Officer, Royal Enfield said "Pure Motorcycling is not just a phrase in our brand mission, but in fact it is the very purpose of our existence. Carefully curating various expressions of pure motorcycling for different kinds of riders is the constant passion that drives us at Royal Enfield. Taking that Pure experience to the next level, we are happy to announce our partnership with Vintage Rides, a curator of offbeat motorcycling experiences. This collaboration is a step toward ensuring that our riders will be able to ride our motorcycles on some of the most breath-taking adventures across the world. With Royal Enfield's understanding of the motorcycling ethos and Vintage Rides expertise in providing the best character-packed motorcycle tours across the world, this partnership will surely be a delight for our customers."

Earlier in 2017, Vintage Rides and Royal Enfield collaborated on the legendary Frozen Ride, a motorcycle expedition on the frozen Khövsgöl lake in Mongolia with the goal of meeting the Dukha tribe, the smallest tribe of reindeer herders in the world.

The Royal Enfield and Vintage Rides partnership has been renewed until 2025. During this collaboration, the partnership will also co-produce one adventure travel movie per year, which will feature the riders’ dual interest in adventure travel and also focus on Royal Enfield motorcycles.