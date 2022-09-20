Royal Enfield Completes 11th Itineration Of One Ride With Over 15,000 Riders

Royal Enfield introduced ‘One Ride’ in 2011 with the aim to celebrate the passion that riders have for motorcycling. Since then, the event has been celebrated across 50 countries, and each year, riders ride out with a purpose on the day of the ‘One Ride’. This year, carandbike got the opportunity to join Royal Enfield's One Ride as well, and as a part of the ride's Mumbai leg, I got a chance to ride out to Khalapur to Government Ashram Shala Dolavali from Mumbai, to distribute study material to underprivileged kids.

Despite heavy rains, the event saw a strong turn out.

The day was gloomy and wet, but it didn't dampen the spirits of the Royal Enfield riders in Mumbai. Despite the challenges posted by the onslaught of rain, RE riders continued with the ride as planed. There was a strong turn out for the event, with many different models present. Right from a decade old Classic 500 to a pair of Scram 411s , there were both new as well as old timer bikes. I was riding the recently launched Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in its Retro guise, and despite it being the smallest motorcycle of the pack, it fitted well in the group. Soaking in all the beauty from the lust green surroundings, we soon reached Khalapur, where we got a chance to distribute some books, pencils & pens, crayons, and other study material to underprivileged kids. It was a humbling and heartwarming experience.

One Ride's Mumbai leg distributed study material to underprivileged students.

‘One Ride’ is India’s largest cause led motorcycle ride event, and this year saw a record breaking 15,000 participants from over 500 cities in India. Not just that, the event was also spread internationally, with over 50 countries - including Argentina, Columbia, Spain, Mexico, France, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, and more - taking part in the event. All the rides had just one motto - leave every place better - and as the riders from Mumbai chose to distribute study material to an Ashram School, riders from different locations chose different causes. Recently, UNESCO and Royal Enfield partnered to promote and safeguard the Intangible Cultural Heritage of India, beginning with the Himalayas, and the Leh leg rode to support that cause.