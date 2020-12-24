Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sales Cross 7,000 Units In November 2020

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is slowly shaping up to be a successful model for the company. Royal Enfield sold 7,031 units of the Meteor 350 in November 2020, with the motorcycle being launched in the first week of November itself. The Meteor 350 was the second highest selling model for RE in November 2020 after the evergreen Classic 350, of which 39,931 units were sold. The company sold 6,513 units of Bullet 350 during the same time. In total, Royal Enfield despatched 63,782 motorcycles in November 2020, registering growth of 6 per cent over 60,411 motorcycles despatched in the same month a year ago.

(Honda sold 4,67 units of the H'Ness CB350 in November 2020)

At the same time, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India sold 4,067 units of the H'Ness CB350, one of the biggest rivals to the Meteor 350. A big advantage that Royal Enfield has over Honda is the fact that the Japanese company sells the CB350 through its BigWing sales outlet which have a significantly limited reach compared to Royal Enfield. The Meteor 350 is available in three variants which are Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Prices begin at ₹ 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

(RE will offer optional alloy wheels for the 650 twins next year onwards)

Royal Enfield is reportedly working on new alloy wheels which are likely to be offered as optional fitment on the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. At present, both the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 ride on spoked wheels with tubed tyres.

